Medieval Teeth Reveal When Lead Mining Began in England

Archaeologists analyzing medieval tooth enamel from central England’s Derbyshire Peak District have uncovered definitive biochemical evidence that post-Roman lead production resumed by the mid-7th century AD, exposing local children to toxic metal levels that rivaled those of 18th- and 19th-century industrial cities, Mirage News reported.

Dental Enamel Preserves Childhood Exposure

Reconstructing early medieval industrial timelines has long frustrated researchers because successive generations between the 16th and 19th centuries repeatedly re-smelted Roman and medieval lead waste. This heavy recycling loop obliterated traditional industrial traces on the landscape. To bypass this archaeological roadblock, a multidisciplinary team led by the University of Nottingham turned to human dental enamel.

Unlike bone, which remodels continuously throughout a person’s lifespan, tooth enamel forms during childhood and hardens permanently. It locks in a lifelong chemical record of the lead absorbed from food, water, and ambient air during those formative years. Researchers analyzed teeth recovered from skeletons across three Peak District cemeteries spanning from 650 to 1500 CE: Wigber Low, Joule Yard at Castleton, and Spital Field at Castleton.

Lead author Christopher Loveluck, Professor of Medieval European Archaeology at the University of Nottingham, noted that the team finally confirmed the 7th-century establishment of the early medieval lead industry through evidence provided directly by the people themselves. By the mid-8th century, large-scale production had already contaminated the wider environment around mining centers such as Castleton.

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Childhood Lead Burdens Across Social Strata

The biological samples revealed that exposure was distributed unequally across medieval society. Individuals buried with high-status grave goods, including weapons, generally showed much lower lead concentrations than those interred in less richly furnished graves. This disparity suggests that elites controlled or profited from the trade while lower-status households engaged directly in ore processing and smelting.

Children in those working-class mining communities faced severe environmental hazards. According to data highlighted by PopSci, the lead levels in these 7th-century children matched or exceeded those found in children raised in densely populated, heavily industrialized cities during the peak of the 18th- and 19th-century Industrial Revolution.

Isotopic analysis further indicated that these mining communities were remarkably stable.

Vulnerability Among Young Women

The health toll extended unevenly across genders as well. Three women analyzed in the study died between the ages of approximately 17 and 25 and carried elevated childhood lead burdens. While the direct link between childhood exposure and premature death remains complex, researchers observed that most of the studied men survived into middle or old age, whereas women primarily died much earlier in young adulthood.

Dr. Anna Bloxam, Co-Director of the Castleton excavations, explained that modern studies confirm no safe level of lead exposure for children. Although everyone in the study survived into adulthood, girls and boys alike grew up in dangerously polluted environments that may have contributed to higher premature mortality rates among women of child-bearing age, particularly because lead stored in bones can re-enter the bloodstream during pregnancy.

Late Medieval Peak and Environmental Legacy

Lead exposure within the Peak District remained elevated throughout the medieval period, hitting maximum concentrations during the late 12th and early 13th centuries. This biological peak matches historical records documenting the maximum output of medieval Peak District lead production, as well as independent atmospheric data from Alpine ice cores and European river sediment analysis.

Colin Merrony of the University of Sheffield emphasized that while previous excavations in Castleton revealed physical labor demands and population sizes, this biochemical study penetrates deeper into the profound impact of the industry on individual lives. The findings will be incorporated into the medieval archaeological research agenda for the Peak District National Park, supported by Historic England, and showcased in a public exhibition scheduled for autumn and winter 2026-27.