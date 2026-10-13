Council of Europe Urges Global Abolition Amid Death Penalty Rise

In a sharp pushback against global backsliding, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe reiterated its total opposition to the death penalty on October 7, calling for renewed efforts toward universal abolition as member states spotlight rising executions in Iran, Japan, and the United States.

The Strasbourg Decisions and Global Backsliding

The 46 Council of Europe member states raised the alarm over expanding capital punishment globally, adopting a series of decisions at their Strasbourg meeting.

Particular concern was directed at rising executions in the United States, resumed operations in Japan, worsening conditions in Iran, and the broader scope of capital punishment introduced by Israel.

Looking ahead, the European bloc emphasized that 2027 will mark 30 years without any execution across all 46 member states.

The Council Targets Belarus and Welcomes Steps in Lebanon and Morocco

The Committee of Ministers directed its strictest regional warnings toward Belarus, which remains the last remaining European country to apply the death penalty. Strasbourg officials urged Minsk to immediately suspend all executions pending a total abolition, while enforcing alternative penalties outlined in domestic legislation. At the same time, the council highlighted positive international momentum, officially welcoming Lebanon’s abolition of the death penalty.

Further cementing international cooperation, Morocco announced it will host the World Congress against the Death Penalty in 2029. The Council of Europe emphasized that fostering international co-operation and raising awareness among young people remain vital tools to combat global apathy toward capital punishment.

Region / Country Council Status / Action Key Development Council of Europe (46 States) Reaffirmed total opposition 2027 will mark 30 years without any execution. Belarus Urged to suspend all executions Remains the last remaining European country applying the death penalty. Lebanon Welcomed by the Committee Abolished the death penalty. Morocco Diplomatic partner Announced as host of the 2029 World Congress against the Death Penalty.

Global Execution Trends and International Cooperation

The Committee’s decisions stem from an alarming worldwide trend of governments extending the reach of capital punishment. Beyond the sharp increases noted in the United States, diplomatic officials pointed to expanding scopes of execution in the Middle East and Asia as evidence that universal abolition faces persistent political hurdles.

Strasbourg’s leadership underscored that maintaining pressure on retentionist states requires cohesive international frameworks. By celebrating regional milestones like Lebanon’s abolition and preparing for the upcoming 2027 anniversary, the Council of Europe aims to anchor abolitionist policies as a standard of international human rights law.