Xbox CEO Confirms Next-Gen Project Helix Family of Devices

Microsoft’s gaming division outlined its hardware trajectory, confirming that Project Helix will anchor a broad ecosystem rather than stand as a single standalone box.

Asha Sharma Confirms Gen-10 Family of Devices at Internal Town Hall

Microsoft is expanding its next-generation hardware strategy beyond a traditional single-platform release. Speaking at an internal town hall event, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma laid out the company’s multi-device vision for the tenth console generation. Indy100 reported these remarks, detailing how the software giant plans to cater to divergent player habits.

“We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10,” Sharma stated during the internal briefing, via Windows Central. “There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first but we also know that many players will be on the go. We will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We’re very excited about this.”

Industry reports indicate that the primary hardware piece within this upcoming ecosystem could function as a hybrid gaming PC, pointing toward an architecture that bridges traditional console constraints with open-platform flexibility. Furthermore, backwards compatibility is expected to remain a foundational pillar of Microsoft’s next-generation hardware strategy, ensuring library continuity for players transitioning from previous hardware generations.

Matthew Ball Clarifies Grand Theft Auto VI Streaming and PC Misreporting

Parallel to the hardware announcements, executive clarifications addressed rumors surrounding major third-party software releases. Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball stepped in to correct public speculation regarding streaming rights and launch platforms for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Initial reports, published by Tom Warren of The Verge, suggested that Microsoft had secured exclusive cloud streaming rights for the title, a deal that fueled speculation regarding a simultaneous PC launch via Xbox cloud streaming. Ball took to X to set the record straight.

“While the excitement for GTA 6 and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting,” Ball posted. “We are looking forward to launching GTA 6 on XBOX 19 November, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC.”

Following the clarification, Warren acknowledged the correction on the platform, noting that the cloud streaming rights agreement for the title proved significantly more complex than initially understood.

Project Helix Architecture and the Evolving Xbox Roadmap

Project Helix remains deep in development, though concrete details regarding pricing, specific silicon specifications, disk drive configurations, and exact release dates are still unconfirmed. While leaks and rumors continue to circulate across the tech industry, Microsoft has kept hardware specifics under wraps, focusing instead on the overarching philosophy of a multi-device ecosystem and software operating system readiness.

Photo: newsbreak.com

The timeline points toward a November 19 launch window for major ecosystem milestones like Grand Theft Auto VI, while deeper technical briefings on the Gen-10 device family are expected to roll out as development progresses.