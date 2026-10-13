TNA Fires Max Caster Over Riyadh Attack Rap at Bound For Glory

TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed that Max Caster will no longer work for the promotion following an unscripted, controversial rap during his entrance at Bound For Glory. The company issued a public apology and scrubbed all associated video clips from its social media channels.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Availability: Caster’s immediate removal closes the door on planned upcoming dates, including scheduled tapings in Dothan, Alabama.

Caster’s immediate removal closes the door on planned upcoming dates, including scheduled tapings in Dothan, Alabama. Broadcasting Replays: TNA has taken active steps to edit and purge the segment from all VOD replays and social media platforms.

The Bound For Glory Incident That Sparked the Fallout

The controversy unfolded at Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view when Caster made his debut by answering Moose’s open challenge. During his ring entrance freestyle, Caster delivered a line referencing a recent missile attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Caster rapped: “I drop bombs, you don’t even have to fly to Riyadh.”

The line drew immediate backlash given its proximity to the deadly real-world attacks. TNA acted swiftly on social media, initially removing the entrance clip from its digital accounts before addressing the matter with a comprehensive public statement.

TNA Accepts Responsibility and Cuts Ties

Rather than placing blame solely on the talent, TNA’s official statement acknowledged that the promotion bore responsibility for allowing the unapproved segment to air. The company stated that making light of violent attacks is wrong and that the material should never have made the broadcast.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

TNA’s official release concluded with unambiguous language regarding Caster’s future with the organization:

“During Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, insensitive comments were made by Max Caster referencing attacks in Riyadh that killed and injured many people. Making light of violent attacks is wrong. This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. We sincerely apologize. We have removed the segment from replays and our social channels and are taking steps to ensure something like this never happens again. Max Caster will no longer be wrestling for TNA.”

Immediate Operational Fallout

The swift separation alters TNA’s creative direction following their marquee pay-per-view event. Caster had been positioned to work additional dates for the promotion, but those operational plans are now completely void. By scrubbing the entrance from video libraries and issuing a direct apology, TNA leadership has drawn a hard line regarding unscripted on-air content.

Event Detail Recorded Status Event Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View Match Context Open challenge against Moose Company Action Full release and video scrub Future Dates Cancelled (including Dothan tapings)

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.