Florida ranks 47th in safety, Naples Zoo hatches chicks, and FDOT plans I-75

Florida ranks 47th out of 50 states in WalletHub’s 2026 ranking of the safest states in America, scoring 40.1 out of 100. When it came to employment stability, the proportion of residents without insurance, and per-capita financial losses stemming from climate-related disasters, the Sunshine State performed remarkably poorly. Only three states ranked below Florida — Texas at 48, Louisiana at 49 and Mississippi at 50.

Safety analysts evaluated all 50 states across five core dimensions using 52 distinct metrics on a 100-point scale. The assessment accounted for personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness.

Three Southern Crested Screamer Chicks Hatch at Naples Zoo

The Naples Zoo welcomed three southern crested screamer chicks, the first of their kind to hatch at the zoo. Hatched on August 10, 2026, the offspring belong to parents Jamie Lee and Peggy. The adult pair was paired through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, a coordinated initiative designed to manage healthy and genetically diverse populations among accredited zoos and aquariums.

Both parents have been attentive throughout the chicks’ development, with Jamie Lee being an especially protective father. The growing chicks are becoming taller and more robust as they begin losing their soft down and developing adult feathers. They are expected to fledge in approximately one month.

Metric / Event Details & Context Source / Date WalletHub State Safety Rank Ranked 47th out of 50 states with an overall score of 40.1/100. WalletHub / Oct. 12, 2026 Naples Zoo Hatching Three southern crested screamer chicks hatched to parents Jamie Lee and Peggy. Naples Zoo / Aug. 10, 2026 hatch date I-75 Widening Public Hearing FDOT scheduled public meetings regarding capacity improvements between Collier and Lee counties. FDOT / Oct. 27–28, 2026

FDOT Schedules Public Hearings for I-75 Expansion

Plans for a public hearing have been made public by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to talk about expanding capacity on I-75 across Collier and Lee counties, aiming to tackle rising traffic and bolster long-term regional development. The hearing will also allow residents to express their views concerning auxiliary lane capacity improvements within the project.

There will be two meetings: an in-person meeting on Oct. 27 and a virtual meeting on Oct. 28. The in-person meeting will be held at the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Boulevard in Naples. Attendees will have the opportunity to examine project documents during an “open house” scheduled from 4-4:30 p.m. A formal presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. with time for verbal comments.

Michelle Thomas, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, noted that a recent sale on Marco Island featured a 10-car garage. In a separate development, Collier County commissioners approved a $1.77 million payment for 1.28 acres through the Conservation Collier program, an initiative backed by voters that has purchased ecologically valuable land across the county since 2003.