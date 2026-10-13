Goldbach Media launches TV Is campaign with WPP Media unit

Goldbach Media has launched a new national advertising campaign titled “TV is…” developed alongside [m]Studio, the content and creativity unit of WPP Media.

The Bottom Line

Creative Strategy Shift: The national campaign bypasses traditional metrics, technical jargon, and statistical studies in favor of stark, bold assertions about television’s core attributes.

The national campaign bypasses traditional metrics, technical jargon, and statistical studies in favor of stark, bold assertions about television’s core attributes. Phased Rollout: The initiative began in July with the release of the “TV is engaging” creative asset across the market.

The initiative began in July with the release of the “TV is engaging” creative asset across the market. Expanding Agency Footprint: The campaign marks another major milestone for [m]Studio following a string of client wins across Austria and Switzerland throughout 2026.

Core Messaging and Visual Staging of the National Campaign

The “TV is…” campaign centers on concise, bold statements designed to encapsulate the medium’s primary strengths. Messaging built around phrases such as “TV is big.”, “TV is engaging.”, “TV is scaling.”, and “TV IS convergent.” anchors the national rollout. Rather than leaning on dense audience studies or technical explanations, the creative direction deploys strong visual storytelling to make the ongoing technological evolution and high brand impact of television immediately tangible to viewers.

The initial phase of the rollout kicked off in July with the release of the “TV is engaging” subject. The wider initiative is the result of a collaborative development process that brought together Goldbach Media, WPP Media, and various key stakeholders.

Stakeholder Perspectives on the Future of Television

Andrea Knecht, Senior Marketing Manager at Goldbach Media AG, emphasized that the collaborative effort aimed to demonstrate that the future of television is already underway. Knecht noted that the campaign brings together the power of the large screen, the technological advancement of the medium, and its sustained brand impact in a modern, attention-grabbing format designed to keep television relevant.

Martin Distl, Client & Strategy Lead at [m]Studio/WPP Media Austria & Switzerland, pointed to the partnership as an important milestone for the creative unit. The collaboration underscores [m]Studio’s ongoing expansion of its creative presence across both the Austrian and Swiss media markets.

Client Wins Supporting the Growth of WPP Media’s [m]Studio

The development of the Goldbach Media campaign follows a period of significant account acquisitions for [m]Studio in the region. Over the course of 2026, the unit secured several major brand mandates across neighboring markets.

Client Market Year Secured Mentos Switzerland 2026 Kenvue Austria & Switzerland 2026 Coca-Cola Austria 2026

These portfolio additions demonstrate the scaling footprint of WPP Media’s creative arm as it partners with national media players like Goldbach Media to execute large-scale brand campaigns.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.