10 Essential Microsoft Excel Functions Recommended by Harvard

Microsoft Excel proficiency allows professionals across administrative, financial, and research sectors to streamline data processing, though employees spend between 10% and 30% of their daily work utilizing the spreadsheet software, according to Harvard Business Review, reported on October 12, 2026.

Ten Essential Excel Functions for Workplace Efficiency

Mastering specific spreadsheet capabilities reduces data entry errors and accelerates report generation. According to the University of Harvard, 10 fundamental operations can be learned within about two hours to optimize structured data management.

The Paste Special function enables users to selectively transfer cell attributes—such as values, formulas, or formatting—without disrupting existing report designs. Professionals can deploy the Ctrl + Alt + V shortcut to populate sales results into summary ledgers without importing internal calculation logic.

Data expansion is accelerated through multiple row insertions using Ctrl + Shift + "+" , which adds simultaneous blocks for inventory updates or customer registrations. Meanwhile, the Flash Fill feature identifies patterns inside a column to automate tasks like splitting names or formatting telephone numbers.

Advanced cross-referencing relies on the pairing of INDEX and MATCH . The first retrieves a value from a specific coordinate, while the second locates an entry within a defined range, bypassing rigid column positioning dependencies.

Quick summation via Alt + = automatically aggregates contiguous cells for budget calculations. To reverse accidental edits, users deploy Ctrl + Z and Ctrl + Y to maintain data integrity during audits.

Data Cleanup and View Management

Removing duplicate entries via dedicated spreadsheet tools purges redundant customer, supplier, or email lists that otherwise skew quantitative analyses. Concurrently, freezing panels through the View tab anchors headers in place so users can navigate extensive rows without losing categorical context.