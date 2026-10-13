KDCA Recommends Single-Use Instruments and Incineration to Prevent CJD Transmission in Surgery

In response to transmission risks of iatrogenic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency distributed a clinical screening guide to hospitals nationwide. The directive outlines pre-procedure questionnaires across neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and otolaryngology, alongside prioritizing disposable instruments and recommending incineration of high-risk waste.

Understanding the CJD Screening and Instrument Disposal Protocol

What it is: A nationwide public health directive requiring hospitals to screen patients for prion diseases before surgeries and to incinerate surgical tools exposed to high-risk neural tissue.

A nationwide public health directive requiring hospitals to screen patients for prion diseases before surgeries and to incinerate surgical tools exposed to high-risk neural tissue. Why it matters: Prions—misfolded proteins causing fatal neurodegeneration—resist standard hospital sterilization, making strict instrument tracking and single-use disposal essential to prevent iatrogenic transmission.

Prions—misfolded proteins causing fatal neurodegeneration—resist standard hospital sterilization, making strict instrument tracking and single-use disposal essential to prevent iatrogenic transmission. What clinicians must do: Healthcare teams must evaluate family history, rapidly progressive neurological symptoms, and prior neurosurgical procedures involving dural grafts using a structured screening tool before operating.

Nationwide Distribution of Prion Risk Screening Guidelines

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency distributed the “Guidance on Screening for CJD Infection Risks Prior to Surgery, Procedures, and Endoscopy” to medical institutions across the country. This operational framework provides a clinical sorting tool designed to identify potential cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease or other prion-related disorders before clinicians initiate invasive procedures. Medical staff are instructed to conduct patient and guardian interviews. When patient responses remain ambiguous, personnel must cross-check electronic medical records or consult hospital infection control rooms and neurology departments.

The operational scope of this screening directive spans multiple surgical and diagnostic specialties. It applies to neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and otolaryngology. To capture potential risks, the guidance encourages that medical teams evaluate specific diagnostic criteria. Core screening inquiries focus on whether clinicians suspect CJD or another prion disease, or if a patient has two or more blood relatives within the first or second degree diagnosed with or suspected of having a prion disorder. Teams must also screen for pathogenic PRNP genetic variants, unexplained rapidly progressive neurological disorders lasting under 12 months, or a documented history of brain or spinal surgeries involving dural grafts.

Managing High-Risk Surgical Candidates and Reprocessing Protocols

When healthcare teams identify a high-risk or suspected prion patient, institutional workflows shift. The guidelines instruct staff to coordinate with infection control units, operating rooms, central supply departments, and relevant clinical divisions prior to performing any scheduled procedure. Hospitals must prioritize single-use disposable medical devices whenever feasible. If reusable instruments are deployed, staff must maintain a log detailing the equipment used. When necessary, facilities are advised to seek consultations from health authorities or specialized professional institutions.

For medical devices exposed to high-risk tissues, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency recommends as a preferred method for all disposable instruments, tools, supplies, and waste that they be incinerated. For heat-tolerant instruments, facilities may utilize high-pressure steam sterilization alongside chemical decontamination treatments. All liquid waste and waste materials must be collected and handled in accordance with standards for infectious waste materials.

Operational Category Mandated Clinical Action Designated Specialties Pre-Procedure Screening Patient/guardian questionnaire, medical record audit, infection control consultation Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology Instrument Management Prioritize single-use disposables; log all reusable equipment items Central Supply, Operating Rooms Waste and Decontamination Incineration of disposable tools; chemical treatment with sodium hydroxide or hypochlorite for wash solutions Infection Control Units

Wash solutions used during cleaning procedures must be treated immediately on-site with sodium hydroxide or hypochlorite compounds, or using methods suggested in the decontamination guidelines. Once the washing phase concludes, all solid waste, including single-use cleaning tools, must undergo incineration, and personnel are required to execute a thorough decontamination of the washing facility itself.

When to Consult a Specialist

Clinicians are advised to coordinate with infection control, operating rooms, central supply, and relevant departments for high-risk or suspected patients. For instruments exposed to high-risk tissues, the agency recommends incineration for disposable items and specifies chemical treatment or high-pressure steam sterilization for reusable instruments.

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