Players Complete 100 Innings of Baseball in Massachusetts

The 23rd Annual 100 Innings of Baseball Spectacular concluded on Sunday afternoon, raising about $50,000 for the Angel Fund for ALS Research, cbsnews.com reported. The grueling endurance event brought dozens of ballplayers to Adams Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, for more than 36 consecutive hours of uninterrupted play across Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.

Coordinated and hosted by chief umpire Walter Bentson, the annual marathon has generated more than $1 million for ALS research since its inception in 2004, according to theangelfund.org. The event relies on the dedication of the Massachusetts Baseball Umpires Association, with roughly 80 umpires volunteering in two-hour shifts to officiate the action.

Athletes raise funds for ALS research in 100 Innings of Baseball game in Quincy

Endurance on the Diamond for a Personal Cause

While some participants rotated in and out of the lineup, others elected to stay on the field for all 100 frames. For Angel Fund President Rich Kennedy, the marathon carries a profound personal toll. Kennedy lost his father and two brothers to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and has lived with the disease for a decade.

Watching my brother who is an athlete and watch him shrink shrivel and die, if you’ve seen ALS up close, you’ll never forget it. It’s just devastating.

Kennedy said, according to cbsnews.com. He emphasized that the event serves a dual purpose by generating critical financial support while amplifying public consciousness of the terminal illness.

100 inning baseball game raises money for ALS research in Quincy

Participating athletes often compare the physical strain of the 100-inning stretch to extreme mountaineering. Player Tom Dixon likened the exhaustion to reaching the death zone on Mount Everest, noting that players push through the fatigue to honor friends who lost spouses to the disease.

For veteran participant Christopher Deane, the motivation stems from a personal connection to the officiating crew. Deane completed his tenth appearance playing all 100 innings this weekend.

100-inning baseball game in Mass. raises money for ALS research

Walter was one of my favorite umpires; he was always funny. We had a good relationship back-and-forth. He ended up having ALS, so I’ve always made it a point to come to this, Christopher Deane

Deane told cbsnews.com.

Logistics and Community Support in Quincy

The monumental logistical undertaking features strict officiating standards, with at least four umpires on the field for every single frame. Bentson, who has officiated innings since 2006, maintained his tradition with an annual midnight appearance behind home plate, according to theangelfund.org.

Baseball game in Quincy raises money for ALS research

Players register to participate for a $75 fee, while utilizing dedicated fundraising pages to draw additional contributions. Donations by check continue to be accepted directly by The Angel Fund at their Wakefield, Massachusetts office.

Beyond the physical toll and fundraising milestones, the marathon fosters a distinct brand of dugout camaraderie. Kennedy noted that the long hours breed a unique atmosphere among the participants, observing that the interactions between innings reflect a shared, deep-seated passion for the sport despite the exhausting conditions.