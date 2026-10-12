Ireland maintains EU’s lowest apartment-living rate at 9.7 per cent

Ireland has the lowest proportion of apartment-dwellers in the European Union at 9.7 per cent, contrasting sharply with Spain’s high of 65.3 per cent, according to Eurostat data examined by The Irish Times. While nearly half of all households across the EU live in apartments, Irish housing resistance persists due to historical standards, design flaws, and cultural preferences for houses.

The Bottom Line

EU Divergence: Ireland maintains the EU’s lowest apartment-living rate at 9.7 per cent, while Spain leads the bloc with 65.3 per cent of its population residing in multi-unit dwellings.

Ireland maintains the EU’s lowest apartment-living rate at 9.7 per cent, while Spain leads the bloc with 65.3 per cent of its population residing in multi-unit dwellings. Standard Deficits: Architecture experts and expatriates point to historical poor construction standards, reduced room sizes, and a lack of community-building infrastructure like permanent concierges as primary drivers of Irish aversion.

Architecture experts and expatriates point to historical poor construction standards, reduced room sizes, and a lack of community-building infrastructure like permanent concierges as primary drivers of Irish aversion. Cultural Shifts Required: Observers note that overcoming the perception of apartments as temporary “starter homes” or substandard dwellings requires a fundamental shift in design and management practices.

Why Ireland Lags Behind Continental Housing Norms

Spain and Ireland sit at opposite ends of the European housing-type spectrum. Across the EU, 48 per cent of households live in apartments. The reluctance is driven by concerns over the size, facilities, location, and overall design of Irish apartments compared to continental stock.

Donal Quinn, a Co Galway native who has lived in a Barcelona apartment for 17 years, notes that while Irish people often ask how one can raise a family in a flat, high-density living in European cities offers proximity to schools, doctors, and parks. “There’s much less of a sense that you are on the property ladder. That you’ll move on. So this means you’ve a longer-term relationship with your neighbours,” Quinn told The Irish Times.

How Irish Apartment Standards Deter Long-Term Living

Orla Hegarty, assistant professor at UCD’s School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy, points to a steady deterioration of standards in Ireland. Recent planning guidelines permit studios as small as 32 square meters—equivalent to two parking spaces with a bathroom and a wardrobe—which Hegarty describes as being “so small you need air conditioning to ventilate it.”

Historically, Ireland was slow to embrace purpose-built apartment blocks. Early multi-unit housing often consisted of converted buildings of poor quality, creating a cultural association with short-term or emergency accommodation. Although Dublin City Council pushed for higher standards in the 1990s with proper storage and balconies, the post-Celtic Tiger era saw a return to ill-conceived compromises.

Metric / Region Ireland Spain Germany Proportion of Apartment Dwellers 9.7% 65.3% ~60% Homeownership Rate 69% 73% Lower (High Rental Sector) Primary Rental Market Share 30% Varies 53%

What Expatriates Discover in France and Germany

For Irish citizens living abroad, the reality of long-term apartment living contrasts sharply with domestic perceptions. Julie-Ann Wall, who lived in Dublin city centre before relocating to Nice, France two decades ago, highlights the role of active building management and resident investment. In her 1960s building, multi-bedroom units accommodate a diverse demographic ranging from people in their 20s to near-centenarians, fostered by long-serving concierges who coordinate maintenance and social events.

Similarly, Damien Lynch, who has raised two children in a 110-square-meter apartment in a Frankfurt suburb, notes the high quality of soundproofing and shared amenities. Having grown up in a semidetached house in Swords, Co Dublin, Lynch observes that noise transmission is often worse in Irish suburban housing than in well-insulated German multi-family blocks. “When family come over and see the size of our apartment, our balcony, the cleanliness of the common areas… this is not what they envisioned,” Lynch told The Irish Times.

Ann McKiernan, who splits her time between Meath and an apartment near Murcia on Spain’s Costa Cálida, emphasizes that Spanish developments recognize the long-term requirements of diverse family sizes. While she maintains a positive experience in a high-end Irish development, she cautions that Ireland still struggles with shared infrastructure, such as waste management and parking discipline, that the country must overcome to match European standards.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.