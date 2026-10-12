Bulgaria Fuel Prices Register Sharp Surge in August

Filling a standard 50-liter fuel tank in Bulgaria requires up to 95 euros for diesel, while the same quantity of standard A-95 gasoline costs roughly 83 euros, according to recent market pricing data. DW.com reported that the Bulgarian government managed to meet its political objective for lower costs relative to the rest of the European Union, the country’s transport fuels still registered a sharp year-on-year surge of 34.5% in August, outpacing the European average of 23.8%. Over the past 30 days, gasoline prices climbed by 5.7%, while diesel rose by 4.2%, following a monthly period where retail prices across domestic pumps dropped by 2 eurocents per liter relative to early October levels.

Diverging Pump Prices and the Burden of Low Excise Duties

The statistical realities at the pump present a complex picture for motorists navigating the autumn market. TargovishteBG.com noted that as of October 8, the national average price for standard A-95 gasoline rests at 1.66 euros per liter, whereas diesel commands an average of 1.89 euros per liter, leaving a 23-eurocent gap between the two primary automotive fuels. According to recent European Commission data published on October 8, Bulgaria ranks fourth for the cheapest gasoline across the bloc—behind Malta, Poland, and Sweden at 1.663 euros per liter—and third for diesel prices, trailing only Malta and Poland at 1.893 euros per liter.

DW.com explained that because Bulgaria applies the absolute minimum excise duties allowed under European Union directives, the core cost of the fuel itself carries a heavier weight in the final price at the pump than it does in member states with higher taxation. This structural reality means that international price movements hit Bulgarian consumers with sharper intensity. News.bg reported Svetoslav Benchev, chairman of the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association (BPGA), stating that regulatory constraints prevent any further reduction of fuel excise rates below the EU's established statutory floors.

Photo: nova.bg

Refinery Oversight and the Lukoil Profit Margin Debate

Adding logistical context, News.bg noted that Benchev confirmed the Burgas facility relies entirely on Black Sea maritime routes for its crude oil supply, maintaining roughly four months of emergency reserves across commercial inventories and the State Reserve to buffer against potential supply shocks.

Geopolitical Pressures and the Expanding Energy Squeeze

The fragility of Black Sea shipping lanes, compounded by regional conflicts and risks to maritime transport, continues to inject volatility into crude quotations. TargovishteBG.com pointed out that international Brent crude benchmarks recently breached the 104-dollar-per-barrel mark, threatening to reverse recent localized retail price dips. DW.com emphasized that this upward momentum in hydrocarbons directly influences regulated domestic utilities, noting that the regulated price of natural gas climbed from 34.27 euros per megawatt-hour in April to 44.09 euros in October due to pricing formulas tied directly to heavy fuel oils.

As the state balances a record budget deficit alongside demands for social compensation, the looming winter season will test whether administrative controls and targeted one-off allowances can stave off widespread public discontent.