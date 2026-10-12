How to Run Googlebook OS on Apple Silicon Macs with gbos-vm

Googlebook OS, the Android 17-powered laptop platform that recently launched, can now be run for free by developers on Apple Silicon Macs through a virtual machine project named gbos-vm, according to reports. Developed by Skylar Taylor-Barrick, the open-source tool allows users to experience Google’s new system without purchasing dedicated hardware like the Dell XPS Googlebook.

Because the official Googlebook OS relies on an ARM64 architecture, the virtual machine runs natively on Apple Silicon chips rather than requiring processor emulation, a compatibility that excludes older Intel Macs. The installation process downloads the official Dell recovery image from Google’s servers, replaces the vendor partition with virtual components from Google’s Cuttlefish project, and boots the system using QEMU. To achieve graphical acceleration, gbos-vm translates Vulkan system calls to Apple’s Metal framework using MoltenVK and ANGLE, enabling the interface and Chrome to run smoothly.

Meet the Hardware and Software Prerequisites for Installation

Running the environment demands specific hardware and software resources. The project recommends an Apple Silicon Mac with at least 16GB of RAM, roughly 60GB of free storage, and approximately 9GB of data downloads during setup. Additional software prerequisites include Xcode Command Line Tools, Homebrew, an Android SDK with an NDK, and a JDK. Once installed, the script generates a application that users can open to launch the virtual machine, which takes about 45 seconds to perform its first boot on an M5 MacBook.

Photo: ostechnix.com

Face Experimental Constraints and Security Caveats in the Software

Despite its functionality, the project remains an experimental environment rather than a stable daily driver. Current constraints include Bluetooth crashing on startup, a TPM daemon that continually crash-loops in the background, audio failing during tests, and a display capped at 60 frames per second. The rebuilt vendor partition uses software-based implementations for features like KeyMint and Gatekeeper without verified boot, the encryption keys lack the protection of a physical secure element. Consequently, developers are advised to treat the virtual machine strictly as an experimental workspace.