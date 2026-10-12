Houthi Positions in Yemen Hit by Nationwide Strikes

Government forces and allied brigades report thousands of precise strikes and heavy Houthi casualties across multiple fronts, from the Red Sea coast to the outskirts of Sanaa.

The military campaign, officially titled Dawn of Yemen, has shifted the conflict from static containment to broad tactical offensives. Backed by the Saudi-led coalition, the Yemeni Armed Forces report extensive aerial and artillery bombardments aimed at disabling Houthi command structures, supply lines, and ballistic missile caches. President of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi announced the launch of the offensive with the stated objectives of recovering state institutions, ending the Houthi coup, and liberating the capital city of Sanaa.

Operation Dawn of Yemen Unfolds Across Major Fronts

The escalation spans key contested provinces including Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf, and the crucial maritime corridors of the Red Sea. Military officials stress that securing these coastal areas remains a top priority to protect international navigation routes. Alongside these developments, the Houthi militia acknowledged the deaths of three special forces leaders holding the rank of general—identified by the Yemeni news site Bran Press as Tariq Al-Sharif, Muhyiddin Al-Shami, and Kamal Nasser Al-Rajali—during battles in Taiz.

Simultaneously, government forces have advanced into the southern districts of Marib, capturing strategic heights around Mount Thamad and the Al-Mas camp. The offensive aims to dismantle the infrastructure supporting Houthi drone and missile launches, which have recently targeted regional airports and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying ballistic missiles directed towards targets such as Khamis Mushait.

Casualties and Destruction Reported by Military Spokesperson

The Yemeni Armed Forces have released stark figures detailing the scale of the ongoing operations. According to statements issued by military spokesperson Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, government forces executed thousands of targeted strikes utilizing warplanes, drones, field artillery, and multiple rocket launchers.

Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili explained that “the strikes were carried out using warplanes, drones, field artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, targeting Houthi fortifications, defensive positions, command and control centers, observation and reconnaissance points, as well as artillery emplacements, rocket launchers, mobilization and reinforcement areas, and weapons and ammunition depots. The statement added that the operations also included vehicles, transport and supply media, alongside military targets he described as”

Humanitarian Toll and Regional Diplomatic Push

Politically, the internationally recognized government is seeking broader international backing.