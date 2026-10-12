Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Officially Divorced After Nine Years

Actor Tobey Maguire and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer have officially dissolved their marriage, with their marital status terminated according to court documents obtained by Page Six. The former couple, who separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage, were restored to the status of single persons.

Marriage Dissolved After Nearly a Decade

According to the records filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, the judgment of dissolution entered on September 21 states, Judgment of dissolution is entered. Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons. The pair originally separated in June 2016, three months shy of their 10th wedding anniversary. At the time of their split, they shared a joint statement saying, After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship. Meyer later filed for divorce in October 2020, followed by Maguire filing his own response in July 2025.

Tobey Maguire & Jennifer Meyer Are Officially Divorced — 10 Years After Their Split

Clarifying Remaining Issues in Bifurcated Status

Although their marital status has been terminated, the exes bifurcated their divorce, meaning they still have remaining issues to work out. The court documents specify that all matters other than the dissolution of marital status will be determined separately, with the court reserving jurisdiction to hear and determine all other issues raised by the petition and response. Maguire and Meyer previously agreed to use a private judge to mediate remaining disputes as they work toward a larger settlement. The former couple share two children, daughter Ruby and son Otis.