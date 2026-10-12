Homeless Advocates Protest New Operating Hours at Albuquerque Robinson Park

On World Homeless Day, dozens of unhoused individuals and housing advocates gathered at Robinson Park in downtown Albuquerque to protest newly instituted city park operating hours. The afternoon demonstration challenged city regulations that restrict public access to the downtown green space.

The controversy stems from recent changes made by the city of Albuquerque to operating hours at Robinson Park. While the park remains accessible to the public, it now operates on limited, irregular schedules. City officials stated that the scheduling adjustments were implemented to address park overuse and evidence of drug activity.

Homeless advocates sit in at Albuquerque park defying new city imposed limited hours

Critics and housing advocates argue that the new hours disproportionately target unhoused residents who frequently use the space. Demonstrators chose to begin their sit-in at 2 p.m., coinciding with the park’s closure time under the new rules.

Demonstration and Community Reactions

The demonstration was organized by Tiffany Leger, founder of the Albuquerque Homeless Union, who emphasized the humanity of unhoused residents. You know, we are still individuals, we are still humans. We deserve to be treated just like everybody else, Leger stated during the event.

City of Albuquerque closes Robinson Park for hours during day, driving out the homeless

Participants also collected clothing and shoe donations for distribution to people experiencing homelessness. Supporters argued that unhoused individuals pose no threat to the general public, with community member Mama Zeigh noting that visitors during the week typically find residents resting quietly in the shade.

Police Monitor the Demonstration

The demonstration prompted a visible monitoring response from local law enforcement. While organizers noted an absence of Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officers at the immediate start of the 2 p.m. protest, department representatives clarified their monitoring posture.

Photo: newslocker.com

Regarding off-hour enforcement, APD officials noted that officers regularly patrol Robinson Park alongside other city parks to enforce established operating hours and address violations such as narcotics use and trafficking.

Prior Enforcement Observations

Advocates maintain that the regular clearance of residents creates ongoing hardship for vulnerable populations relying on downtown public spaces, while city administration maintains that regulatory changes are necessary for park maintenance and public safety enforcement.