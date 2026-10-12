Seoul Cafe Show 2026 to Feature 78 Global Specialty Coffee Brands

The 25th Seoul Cafe Show, scheduled to run from November 11 to 14, 2026, at COEX in Seoul, will feature 78 global and domestic specialty coffee brands within its signature Coffee Alley program, Food Today reported.

Global Roasteries and Domestic Innovators at COEX

A total of 78 brands—58 domestic and 20 international—are slated to participate in Coffee Alley.

International participants include roasteries from France, Japan, Canada, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

The four-day exhibition spans all of COEX and introduces a new Bakery Alley alongside the traditional coffee showcase.

International Standouts in Coffee Alley

The lineup of international participants brings together world champions and top-ranked global venues. Paris-based Tanat Coffee, ranked 10th in the world’s 100 best coffee shops and 4th in Europe, highlights terroir-driven profiles that emphasize soil and climate characteristics. Osaka’s ULT Coffee Roasters, co-founded by World Barista Championship winner Boram Um, relies on direct trade with Brazilian farms to showcase unique processing methods. Toronto’s Seven Mystery uses scientific roasting profiling to extract complex flavors from rare coffee varietals.

[2026 서울카페쇼] 커피 팬에서 공식 크리에이터(CCC)로 선정되었습니다! ☕️ (feat. 예전 카페쇼 명장면)

China’s Captain George, founded by 2025 World Brewers Cup champion George Jinyang Peng, brings precise filter coffee designs from Guiyang and Shanghai. Meanwhile, UAE-based Archers Coffee supplies micro-lot green beans tailored for the Middle East high-end market. These international entries give visitors a direct look at shifting global processing and extraction methods.

Local Brands Showcase AI-Driven Customization

Korea’s 58 participating brands highlight localized innovation and personalization. Ruli Coffee, listed as 51st in the 2026 global coffee shop rankings, focuses on balance and sweetness. Stereoscope, originating from California with operations in Korea, emphasizes structural clarity in its roasts. Digenhtese presents Yemeni coffee through manual brewing methods to illustrate regional distinctions.

Technology plays a direct role in the domestic lineup through Noto, which employs an AI assistant to formulate custom blends based on consumer preferences. Alongside these stations, the newly introduced Bakery Alley pairs these beverages with baked goods to reflect evolving consumer habits.

Brand Name Origin Key Distinction Tanat Coffee Paris, France Ranked 10th globally; terroir-focused roasts ULT Coffee Roasters Osaka, Japan Co-founded by WBC winner Boram Um; direct Brazilian trade Seven Mystery Toronto, Canada Scientific profiling for rare varietals Ruli Coffee South Korea Ranked 51st globally; balanced sweet profiles Noto South Korea AI-assisted custom blending

Event Logistics and Ticket Information

The 25th Seoul Cafe Show operates across the full COEX venue in Samsung-dong, Seoul, from November 11 to November 14, 2026. Admission tickets are available through the official Seoul Cafe Show website and online channels including Naver. Complete schedules and brand directories are maintained directly on the event’s web platform.