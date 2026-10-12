Cornell University Cancels Homecoming Concert Amid Chi Phi Sexual Assault Lawsuit Backlash

Cornell University has canceled its upcoming homecoming concert featuring indie-pop duo Between Friends, scheduled for October 17 at Barton Hall in Ithaca, New York, amid mounting campus backlash regarding the university’s handling of a 2024 sexual assault lawsuit against members of the Chi Phi fraternity.

The Bottom Line

The Cornell Concert Commission announced the cancellation of the October 17 homecoming concert on Instagram, stating that student organizers stand with Jane Doe and all survivors of sexual violence.

The decision arrives in the wake of a September lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe alleging a 2024 gang rape by seven fraternity members, alongside a temporary noise permit moratorium passed by the Ithaca Common Council.

Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will lead an independent review into how the university administration handled the case.

The Student Cancellation and the Fallout at Barton Hall

The decision to scrap the high-profile student event came to light late Friday through an official Instagram post by the Cornell Concert Commission. The student-run organization pulled the plug on Between Friends—a sibling-formed pop duo boasting over 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify—due to the ongoing crisis enveloping the campus. “The Cornell Concert Commission is a student-run organization and, as students, we stand with Jane Doe and all survivors of sexual violence,” the commission stated in its announcement. The event, priced at $17 a ticket, was expected to draw substantial student turnout at Barton Hall before organizers opted to halt the production entirely.

The cancellation follows a turbulent month sparked by a September 16 filing in the New York County Supreme Court. The accused men have denied any wrongdoing, maintaining through legal representation that the encounters were consensual or misrepresented in the legal complaint. The resulting public outcry mobilized student protests, national media attention, and direct scrutiny from government officials, setting the stage for the concert commission’s abrupt about-face.

Cornell Cancels Homecoming Concert Amid Scandal 😳 #cornell7

Municipal Pressures and Regulatory Roadblocks

Beyond the internal campus climate, live event logistics in Ithaca hit a brick wall just days before the cancellation announcement. cornellsun.com reported that the Ithaca Common Council implemented a temporary moratorium on noise permits for events with amplified sound and those exceeding a certain noise level. This municipal restriction directly impacted the feasibility of hosting a large-scale indoor concert at Barton Hall, compounding the pressures already faced by the student organizers.

Despite losing the headlining Between Friends performance, the concert commission announced plans to pivot toward a localized charity showcase. Organizers are currently coordinating an alternative event featuring student bands and local DJs to support sexual violence prevention efforts. All proceeds from the upcoming charity gathering will be funneled directly to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. Ticket holders for the canceled homecoming concert will automatically receive full refunds within seven to ten business days.

Photo: cornellsun.com

Event Detail Original Plan Current Status Headliner Between Friends Canceled Scheduled Date October 17, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Postponed / Replaced Venue Barton Hall, Ithaca, NY Pending Charity Event Ticket Price $17.00 Full Refunds Issued (7–10 Days)

Independent Oversight and Administrative Reckoning

As the cultural and legal fallout intensifies, the university administration faces pressure to overhaul its disciplinary protocols. On October 3, Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff formally pledged an independent review of institutional procedures, acknowledging publicly that the administration must improve its handling of misconduct reports. Three days subsequent to that pledge, university leadership confirmed that former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will spearhead the independent investigation.

Meanwhile, student organizers continue to press for systemic reform. “It is essential that the university administration creates meaningful changes that protect and support survivors,” the Cornell Concert Commission emphasized in its public statement, signaling that campus activism surrounding the legal proceedings is far from cooling down.

CORNELL UNIVERSITY SHOCKER: Homecoming Concert CANCELED Amid Gang Rape Scandal!