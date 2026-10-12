South Carolina Volleyball Swept 3-0 by Mississippi State

The South Carolina volleyball team fell 3-0 to Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon inside the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, dropping to an 8-8 overall record and 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Madi Crnjac delivered a performance for fantasy managers and tournament rosters, notching a collegiate career-high eight kills.

Elise Marchal remains an efficient offensive option for rotation builders, hitting .304 with seven kills on the afternoon.

Lilly Gillespie anchored the backcourt defensively with 23 digs, solidifying her value in defensive stat categories.

Set-by-Set Breakdown in Starkville

The opening frame saw the Gamecocks struggle out of the gate with a pair of early service errors. South Carolina responded through back-to-back blocks from Ava Leahy and Elise Marchal, followed by an Olivia Borgman kill that gave the visitors a brief 3-2 edge. A combination of three kills from Madi Crnjac and a kill from Ally Cavanaugh pushed the advantage to 8-5, and a subsequent surge extended the lead to 12-7. Despite late kills from Crnjac, Cavanaugh, and Marchal, the Bulldogs secured the opening set 25-21.

Mississippi State seized control early in the second set, turning a 4-2 advantage into a commanding 9-4 cushion. A 6-1 run pushed the home side ahead 12-6 before South Carolina trimmed the deficit to 12-9 via a Leahy kill and consecutive opponent errors. The Bulldogs slammed the door defensively with a wall of blocks that stretched the margin to 18-10. Though the Gamecocks added late scores from Cavanaugh, Crnjac, and Marchal, Mississippi State closed on a 7-3 run to take the set 25-14.

Late Set Rally Falls Short

South Carolina showed early life in the third frame, building a 6-1 lead behind aggressive swings from Crnjac, Borgman, and a combined block by Marchal and Leahy that forced an early Mississippi State timeout. The Bulldogs methodically chipped away, utilizing a 5-0 scoring burst to come within one and trail 12-11. Mississippi State pushed to a 16-12 lead before the Gamecocks responded with a 5-1 run to tie everything up 17-17. As the teams traded blows down the stretch, Mississippi State hit the gas with a decisive 7-1 run to seal the set 25-19 and sweep the match.

Player Key Statistics Ally Cavanaugh 8 kills Madi Crnjac 8 kills (career high) Elise Marchal 7 kills, .304 hitting percentage Kiana Dinn 15 assists Sydney Floyd 11 assists Lilly Gillespie 23 digs

The Gamecocks continue their conference road swing with a Friday fixture against LSU on Oct. 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET. South Carolina will then complete its four-match away stretch on Sunday, Oct. 18, visiting Ole Miss for a 1:00 p.m. ET start.

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