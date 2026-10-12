South Carolina Volleyball Swept 3-0 by Mississippi State

The South Carolina volleyball team fell 3-0 to Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon inside the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, dropping to an 8-8 overall record and 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- Madi Crnjac delivered a performance for fantasy managers and tournament rosters, notching a collegiate career-high eight kills.
- Elise Marchal remains an efficient offensive option for rotation builders, hitting .304 with seven kills on the afternoon.
- Lilly Gillespie anchored the backcourt defensively with 23 digs, solidifying her value in defensive stat categories.
Set-by-Set Breakdown in Starkville
The opening frame saw the Gamecocks struggle out of the gate with a pair of early service errors. South Carolina responded through back-to-back blocks from Ava Leahy and Elise Marchal, followed by an Olivia Borgman kill that gave the visitors a brief 3-2 edge. A combination of three kills from Madi Crnjac and a kill from Ally Cavanaugh pushed the advantage to 8-5, and a subsequent surge extended the lead to 12-7. Despite late kills from Crnjac, Cavanaugh, and Marchal, the Bulldogs secured the opening set 25-21.
Mississippi State seized control early in the second set, turning a 4-2 advantage into a commanding 9-4 cushion. A 6-1 run pushed the home side ahead 12-6 before South Carolina trimmed the deficit to 12-9 via a Leahy kill and consecutive opponent errors. The Bulldogs slammed the door defensively with a wall of blocks that stretched the margin to 18-10. Though the Gamecocks added late scores from Cavanaugh, Crnjac, and Marchal, Mississippi State closed on a 7-3 run to take the set 25-14.
Late Set Rally Falls Short
South Carolina showed early life in the third frame, building a 6-1 lead behind aggressive swings from Crnjac, Borgman, and a combined block by Marchal and Leahy that forced an early Mississippi State timeout. The Bulldogs methodically chipped away, utilizing a 5-0 scoring burst to come within one and trail 12-11. Mississippi State pushed to a 16-12 lead before the Gamecocks responded with a 5-1 run to tie everything up 17-17. As the teams traded blows down the stretch, Mississippi State hit the gas with a decisive 7-1 run to seal the set 25-19 and sweep the match.
|Player
|Key Statistics
|Ally Cavanaugh
|8 kills
|Madi Crnjac
|8 kills (career high)
|Elise Marchal
|7 kills, .304 hitting percentage
|Kiana Dinn
|15 assists
|Sydney Floyd
|11 assists
|Lilly Gillespie
|23 digs
The Gamecocks continue their conference road swing with a Friday fixture against LSU on Oct. 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET. South Carolina will then complete its four-match away stretch on Sunday, Oct. 18, visiting Ole Miss for a 1:00 p.m. ET start.
Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.
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