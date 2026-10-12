Jayden Daniels engineered a strong return for the Washington Commanders in Week 5 before a costly mental lapse in overtime secured a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants. Across the NFL, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 31-7, while Drake Maye had 374 passing yards and four touchdowns in the New England Patriots’ 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Drake Maye: Had 374 passing yards and four touchdowns against a fading Raiders defense.

Had 374 passing yards and four touchdowns against a fading Raiders defense. Chicago Backfield: Tyson Bagent struggled with 87 passing yards and two interceptions before getting benched for Case Keenum.

Tyson Bagent struggled with 87 passing yards and two interceptions before getting benched for Case Keenum. Jordan Love: Threw for 367 yards and two scores in the Packers’ division win over Chicago.

Daniels and Washington Waste a Late Lead in Overtime

Jayden Daniels returned from an elbow injury to spark the Commanders’ offense immediately, engineering a game-opening touchdown drive capped by Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s 33-yard scoring run. Daniels added two more rushing touchdowns of 38 and 26 yards to build a 27-13 lead. But the Giants mounted a late surge with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to force the extra period.

FIRST TAKE | "JAYDEN DANIELS RETURNS!" – Stephen A. breaks down Commanders-Giants Week 5

Packers Roll Over Struggling Bears and Backup Bagent

Green Bay defeated Chicago 31-7 behind a stellar offensive showing from Jordan Love, who threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns. MarShawn Lloyd added two rushing scores as the Packers improved to 3-2. The Bears, playing without the injured Caleb Williams, watched backup Tyson Bagent complete just 12 of 21 passes for 87 yards and two interceptions. Head coach Matt Eberflus pulled Bagent for Case Keenum at the start of the final quarter, though Keenum promptly threw an interception on his first drive.

Game Key Quarterback Stats Final Score Giants @ Commanders J. Daniels (WAS): 3 Rush TD 27-27 (OT) Bears @ Packers J. Love (GB): 367 YDS, 2 TD 7-31 Raiders @ Patriots D. Maye (NE): 374 YDS, 4 TD 17-45 Texans @ Titans C.J. Stroud (HOU): 261 YDS, 1 Pass TD, 1 Rush TD 26-3

Maye and Patriots Crush Surprise Raiders Outfit

Stroud led the Houston Texans past the Tennessee Titans 26-3, Joe Burrow threw four touchdowns in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins, and Kyler Murray kept the Minnesota Vikings undefeated at 5-0 with a clean 23-13 victory against the New Orleans Saints. Aaron Rodgers added another vintage display with 235 yards and three scores as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-22, while the New York Jets edged the Cleveland Browns 17-12 behind Braelon Allen’s 116 rushing yards.