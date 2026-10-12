US XC Marathon Champion Cole Patton Wins Life Time Little Sugar MTB

US XC marathon national champion Cole Patton and South African Candice Lill secured dominant victories at the Life Time Little Sugar MTB on October 11, 2026, on a notoriously dry and gnarly 100k course to claim top honors in the high-stakes off-road marathon race.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Cole Patton’s decisive victory and maximum series points significantly shake up the overall Life Time Grand Prix standings ahead of the Big Sugar showdown.

Bradyn Lange’s resilient second-place finish tightens the men’s leaderboard pressure on Keegan Swenson, narrowing the gap to just six points.

Candice Lill’s commanding solo performance underscores her elite endurance pedigree following her earlier Cape Epic victory, cementing her status as a premier multi-day and marathon specialist.

Tactical Execution on a Gnarly Course

The 100k event demanded relentless physical output and absolute precision to avoid mechanical failures across brutal, bone-dry terrain. Patton executed a patient strategy, keeping tabs on early leaders Bradyn Lange, Daniel English, and Owen Clark through the early checkpoint markers. Biding his time across the initial eight checks, the Washington rider launched a decisive acceleration alongside Brayden Johnson and Clark to fracture the front group. Once clear, Patton pressed his advantage, eventually crossing the line with a Mathieu Van der Poel-style standing salute to take the win 1:12 ahead of Lange.

“Everything just finally came together. It has been a hard season,” Patton said after the race. “So, so stoked.” He emphasized that staying out of trouble was paramount on a route plagued by punctures. “There is so much room for a technical, or a puncture. So I just really wanted to ride smart and efficient and make sure I am not taking any unnecessary risks.”

THE LEADOUT: Life Time Grand Prix Pre-Race Show | Little Sugar MTB 2026

Lange and Seewald Complete the Men’s Podium

Lange engineered a remarkable comeback after slipping back to fifth place at the mile 43.2 check. Finding a second wind, he bridged the gap to move into second position by mile 52.2, consolidating his runner-up slot to the finish line. Mountain bike marathon world champion Andreas Seewald of Germany rounded out the podium in third, finishing 3:47 behind the winner in only his second race since taking the world title. Seewald admitted that mid-race nutritional errors and a lack of course familiarity severely hampered his late-race push, leading to debilitating cramps during the final hour.

Lange expressed satisfaction with the grueling test and his partnership-style rivalry with Patton. “It was good. This is the hardest race of the year, just relentless. I am super stoked for Cole. We wanted to go one two in a Grand Prix race all five years,” Lange stated, highlighting that the exceptionally dry conditions made tire pressure management a critical factor for the entire elite field.

Position Men’s Rider Time / Gap 1 Cole Patton (USA) Winner 2 Bradyn Lange (USA) +1:12 3 Andreas Seewald (GER) +3:47 4 Brendan Johnston (AUS) +7:00+

Candice Lill Cruises to Women’s Victory Despite Mechanical Drama

In the women’s division, Candice Lill delivered a solo pacing. She established an early lead, pulling nearly a minute clear of Melisa Rollins by the 13.2-mile mark and doubling that advantage over the subsequent 11 miles. However, the South African’s dominance was threatened by a front-tire air leak.

“I had a mechanical. I lost some air in my front tire,” Lill explained. Opting against letting it seal on its own, she mistakenly searched for the puncture and lost most of her air, forcing her to ride on a flat front wheel all the way from the start of the BC40 loop to the final tech zone. Practicing strict damage control without pushing past her limit, she secured a fresh wheel at the zone and drove aggressively through the remaining singletrack.

Lill ultimately crossed the finish line 2:20 ahead of US champion Melisa Rollins, with Hannah Otto taking third place at 6:35 back. Rollins managed a sidewall slash of her own but maintained her pacing to secure second. Otto praised the mental resilience required for the Bentonville venue, noting that appreciating the sheer choice to race kept her moving forward through a punishing afternoon.

Standings Tighten Ahead of Big Sugar Finale

The fallout from Little Sugar leaves the overarching series battles finely balanced. With Keegan Swenson absent due to his participation in the UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia, his series lead over Lange has plummeted to a fragile six-point margin, with Brendan Johnston lurking four points further back. In the women’s standings, Sofia Gomez Villafane maintains a 13-point cushion over Cecily Decker heading into the concluding Big Sugar race next weekend, with Lauren Stephens positioned 17 points adrift.

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