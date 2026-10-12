The World Medical Association adopted a comprehensive policy targeting health misinformation, calling for international coordination, platform accountability, and strict regulations against deepfakes. Led by the Canadian Medical Association and the National Council of the Ordre des Médecins, the 27-point framework addresses rising clinical dangers as patients increasingly turn to unverified online sources.

Health Misinformation Focus on Patient Harm

Misinformation vs. Disinformation: The medical association groups both accidental errors and deliberate falsehoods under “health misinformation” to focus directly on patient harm.

The medical association groups both accidental errors and deliberate falsehoods under “health misinformation” to focus directly on patient harm. Legitimate Science Protected: Physicians retain the right to challenge medical consensus in good faith, provided they rely on evidence-based data rather than presenting unproven hypotheses as absolute facts.

Physicians retain the right to challenge medical consensus in good faith, provided they rely on evidence-based data rather than presenting unproven hypotheses as absolute facts. Real-World Harms: Relying on online health myths leads patients to abandon evidence-based treatments, delay necessary care, or substitute dangerous alternatives for critical medications.

Global Health Threats from Online Medical Misinformation

The newly adopted policy addresses an escalating public health crisis driven by unverified digital advice. Dr. Jung Yul Park, president of the World Medical Association, stated that the voices of physicians are increasingly lost in a flood of misleading online content. With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence generating hyper-realistic medical deepfakes, misinformation poses a direct threat to patient safety and public trust.

Data highlights the scale of this vulnerability. A survey published by the Canadian Medical Association revealed that 89 percent of Canadians search the internet for health guidance, while 27 percent place their trust in those online findings. According to Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé, the French-language spokesperson for the Canadian Medical Association, individuals relying on unverified internet sources face a fivefold increase in the likelihood of experiencing adverse health effects and clinical harm.

"Israel Medical Association OUT of World Medical Association"

Clinical Consequences and Patient Treatment Disruptions

The policy outlines how false health narratives compel patients to reject proven medical interventions. Clinical consequences include postponed diagnoses, interrupted therapies, and the adoption of dangerous practices. Dr. Condé noted instances where patients discontinued scientifically validated diabetes treatments after encountering unverified claims on social media platforms.

Patients frequently abandon prescription medications in favor of unverified natural products marketed as equivalent cures. Medical professionals emphasize that these unverified alternatives lack clinical validation. Addressing this trend requires public skepticism toward online medical claims and direct consultation with licensed healthcare practitioners to verify whether treatments hold approval from regulatory bodies such as Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A Message to all Physicians from the President of the World Medical Association

Metric / Indicator Statistical Finding Source / Context Online Health Search Rate 89% of Canadians Canadian Medical Association Survey Online Information Trust Rate 27% of Canadians Canadian Medical Association Survey Relative Risk of Adverse Harm 5x higher likelihood of health harm Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé / CMA Policy Framework Scope 27-point position document World Medical Association Adoption

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must never alter, reduce, or discontinue prescribed pharmacological treatments—such as insulin, hypoglycemic agents, cardiovascular drugs, or oncology therapies—based on unverified advice found on social media or digital platforms.

Regulatory Pressures and Technological Accountability

The World Medical Association framework shifts accountability toward digital platforms and conversational AI platforms and digital companies. The policy urges governments to enforce regulations that compel social media companies to actively detect, modify, and remove harmful health content. By altering algorithms and strengthening content moderation, regulatory authorities aim to stem the global dissemination of deceptive medical claims.

17th World Congress of Bioethics Plenary 3 – World Medical Association Symposium

References

World Medical Association. Policy to Combat Health Misinformation. Adopted policy framework.

Canadian Medical Association. Public Health Survey on Internet Health Information and Patient Outcomes.