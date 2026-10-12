Houston Texans Trade For Marvin Harrison Jr. To Reunite With C.J. Stroud

Reuniting the Ohio State Pipeline in Houston

The blockbuster deal immediately pairs Harrison back up with quarterback C.J. Stroud, his former teammate from their standout days at Ohio State. The two played together in Columbus for two seasons before Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The transaction, finalized on October 11, 2026, sends Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Conversations about a trade had begun after Jayden Higgins sustained a season-ending injury, and after initial rejections, Houston finalized the deal following a 0-4 start.

Stroud, who was visibly elated during his postgame press conference with Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, expressed profound excitement about welcoming his former target to Texas. The 25-year-old signal-caller also noted that Harrison is probably the hardest worker he has ever been around, describing him as a great, quiet dude whose presence is definitely felt.

“I think he brings us a dynamic playmaker. Somebody who runs great routes, can catch really any ball,” Stroud told reporters, as noted by Texans Wire. “I’m just super excited to get with him. I loved him in college.”

Weighing the Cost and the Future Outlook

The transaction carries distinct perspectives for both franchises involved. Analysts evaluate the trade as a B+ move for Houston, acknowledging that while the team paid a steep price in future draft capital—sacrificing a valuable second-round selection—the acquisition is firmly oriented toward long-term offensive potency rather than a quick fix for the 2026 season.

Conversely, Arizona also received a B+ grade for the trade, effectively cashing in on a player who struggled to find consistent footing after being selected fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison accumulated just five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown across 13 targets this season with the Cardinals, following a rookie campaign where he brought in 62 catches for 885 yards and eight scores, and 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns across 21 games last season. By moving the young receiver for a second- and sixth-round pick in 2027, Arizona bolsters its future draft ammunition after previously being content keeping him in Phoenix unless offered at least a second-round choice.

Photo: clutchpoints.com

Looking Ahead to the London Debut

With the trade officially executed, attention turns quickly toward Harrison’s integration into the playbook. The young wideout is expected to join his new teammates ahead of a unique international matchup.

The Texans are scheduled to travel across the Atlantic for a Week 6 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EST in London. Whether this fresh start in a familiar quarterback-receiver partnership unlocks the explosive potential both men displayed in college remains the central question as Houston looks to build momentum following a 1-4 start.

Cardinals TRADE Marvin Harrison Jr. to Texans 🚨 | TRADE GRADES