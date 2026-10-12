Montreal Canadiens Reject Columbus Trade Offer for Kirill Marchenko Involving Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Cole Caufield

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes rejected a trade offer from the Columbus Blue Jackets involving star winger Kirill Marchenko, refusing to part with elite young forwards Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, or Cole Caufield, according to a report by Frank Seravalli on Marqueur.com.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Columbus Roster Pivot: The failed negotiations directly led Columbus to acquire Matthew Knies, altering the Blue Jackets’ top-line target share and physical net-front presence.

The Trade Framework That Never Was

The contours of the rejected transaction reveal how the Blue Jackets valued Montreal’s young core. Columbus targeted premium high-end talent in exchange for Marchenko, demanding either Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, or Cole Caufield as the centerpiece. Hughes evaluated the cost against future multi-year production windows and balked at the asking price.

Marchenko boasts high offensive upside, but parting with any of the three Montreal forwards would have stripped the franchise of foundational scoring depth. Caufield, Demidov, and Slafkovsky represent the central pillars of the Canadiens’ ongoing roster construction. Slafkovsky enters the equation at 22 years old, Demidov at 20, and Caufield at 25, giving Montreal a youthful offensive timeline.

Player Age Franchise Status Ivan Demidov 20 Protected Core Asset Juraj Slafkovsky 22 Protected Core Asset Cole Caufield 25 Protected Core Asset

How Matthew Knies Landed in Columbus

Seravalli reported that Montreal’s definitive refusal to move any of their three blue-chip assets forced Columbus general manager Don Waddell to pivot elsewhere to address his roster needs.

REPORT: FRANK SERAVALLI REVEALS MONTREAL CANADIENS TRADE OFFER FOR KIRILL MARCHENKO WAS MASSIVE

That pivot resulted in Columbus acquiring Matthew Knies instead. While the Blue Jackets secured a productive forward in Knies, the underlying philosophical debate centers on whether Marchenko’s offensive output would have matched the long-term value generated by Caufield, Demidov, or Slafkovsky in a Canadiens sweater.

Upcoming Matchups and Season Implications

The Canadiens are scheduled to visit Columbus for back-to-back fixtures on December 12 and December 22, before returning to host the Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on December 29.

These winter matchups will provide a direct viewing window to evaluate how Matthew Knies performs within the Columbus system relative to the elite trio Hughes fought to protect in Montreal.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.