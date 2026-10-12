Lennart van der Plas Steps into Aalsmeer Role

In a wide-ranging conversation with AALSMEERVANDAAG, newly appointed Aalsmeer alderman Lennart van der Plas discussed his transition into local politics, his background working in the Tweede Kamer, and his approach to managing the municipal council.

The Bottom Line

Lennart van der Plas stepped into his role as alderman in Aalsmeer following a surprise phone call from Sven Spaargaren in early June, departing from his prior political base in Katwijk.

Drawing on his past experience advising VVD parliamentarian Tobias van Gent and working at Hogeschool Leiden, Van der Plas emphasized an inclusive approach to governance, stating that all 23 municipal council members are equally important to him.

His appointment came after coalition negotiations in Katwijk left the local VVD out of the governing majority despite gaining a seat, prompting his move to Aalsmeer’s administrative team.

From Katwijk Roots to Aalsmeer Administration

The journey from a familiar municipal landscape to a fresh political arena rarely follows a straight line. Born into a family with strong ties to Katwijk, where his mother moved from Amsterdam at age five, 32-year-old Lennart van der Plas spent years dealing with the political currents of his hometown. His mother works in a care home, while his father instilled a strong work ethic, and his brother works at a flower auction. Yet, despite his familial connections, his surname is common enough in Katwijk that local pedigree questions yield little clarity. His path to local government instead wound through public administration studies, a journey through New Zealand, and a grounding in national politics.

That national foundation began when he served as an advisor to Tobias van Gent, a VVD member of the Tweede Kamer from 2018 to 2021. Working in the heart of Dutch democracy provided a rigorous introduction to political mechanics. Following his time in Parliament, Van der Plas transitioned to Hogeschool Leiden, advising the Executive Board across a student body of roughly 12,000 learners and 1,400 staff members. While the institution operated more like a standard 9-to-5 environment than the high-pressure chambers of the Tweede Kamer, it introduced him to institutional dynamics and complex stakeholder management on a different scale.

Navigating Coalition Realities and the Call from Aalsmeer

Concurrent with his advisory work, Van der Plas took the political reins locally as the VVD group leader and list leader in Katwijk. When local elections shifted the party from three seats to two, the aftermath brought a familiar dilemma. Following post-election coalition talks, the existing governing parties opted for an expansion with PRO rather than bringing in the VVD. Facing the prospect of spending another four years operating from the opposition benches against a tightly sealed coalition agreement, Van der Plas weighed his options.

The pivot point arrived abruptly in early June. Just one minute after completing a performance review at Hogeschool Leiden—where he had expressed enthusiasm for continuing his work—he received a phone call from Sven Spaargaren in Aalsmeer. Unlisted on any preliminary recruitment rosters, Van der Plas considers his social media presence as the likely vector that brought his name to Aalsmeer’s attention. After deliberate consultation regarding the locked coalition situation in Katwijk, he chose the opportunity in Aalsmeer, stepping away from the prospect of four static years in opposition to apply his administrative background in a new municipal executive.

Managing Twenty-Three Council Mandates

Stepping into an executive role in a different municipality requires immediate calibration. Addressing his perspective on the local legislative body, Van der Plas articulated an open stance toward the municipality’s elected representatives. We have here 23 council members and those are all equally dear to me, Van der Plas noted, emphasizing that every representative holds a legitimate mandate derived from personal or party votes. He outlined an intention to treat every proposal seriously, acknowledging that while motions and amendments will inevitably arise that require pushback, transparency and clear explanations will form the baseline of his administrative communication.

Career Phase Role & Affiliation Key Focus Early Career Advisor to Tobias van Gent (Tweede Kamer) National democratic process and political craftsmanship (2018–2021) Institutional Sector Advisor to Hogeschool Leiden Executive Board Stakeholder management across a 12,000-student educational community Local Politics VVD Group Leader, Katwijk Policy direction and local coalition navigation Current Role Alderman, Municipality of Aalsmeer Municipal administration and multi-party cooperation

Reflecting on his early years—characterized by a self-described stubbornness and an eagerness to contest academic grades—Van der Plas sees a continuity in how he approaches structural boundaries. Whether parsing administrative policy or engaging with municipal factions, his focus remains on dialogue rather than friction. As the comma is placed on this new chapter in Aalsmeer, the practical test of that approach begins on the ground.