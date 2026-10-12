Pat McAfee Brings Field Pass Alternate Telecast to NFL and Super Bowl

Pat McAfee is expanding his ESPN presence by bringing his Field Pass show from college football to the NFL, serving as one of three alternate telecasts for Super Bowl LXI while also rolling out a multi-week schedule for Monday Night Football during the 2026 season.

The Bottom Line

Pat McAfee will host Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show as an alternate telecast for Super Bowl LXI on ESPNU.

The broadcast format expands to five Monday Night Football games during the 2026 season, starting in Week 6 with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network’s rival alternate option, MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats, launches a week earlier in Week 5 for the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl LXI Alternate Telecast Lineup

For next year’s Super Bowl LXI, ESPN is deploying three distinct alternate viewing options alongside its main broadcast. Pat McAfee’s signature show will air on ESPNU as Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show. The second option is the Super Bowl LXI Playbook with Next Gen Stats, which will broadcast on NFL Network. Meanwhile, the venerable Manningcast returns to its usual home on ESPN2.

Pat McAfee reacts to EVERY FIRST-HALF TD in Peach Bowl 🍑 | Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show

During the championship matchup, McAfee will remain in his field-level position alongside Dan Orlovsky and Darius Butler. Crew members Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, and Tone Digs will provide additional coverage from an in-stadium suite.

Expanded Monday Night Football Schedule

Before reaching the Super Bowl, the alternate broadcast format will test several Monday Night Football windows throughout the regular season. Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show debuts in Week 6 when the Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers. That appearance marks the first of five Monday Night Football editions scheduled for the season, with the stint concluding during Week 18 on January 9.

Alternate Telecast Network First Broadcast Date / Matchup Total Scheduled Windows Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show (Super Bowl) ESPNU Super Bowl LXI 1 Game Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show (MNF) ESPN Week 6: Commanders vs. 49ers 5 Games (Ending Week 18, Jan 9) MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats NFL Network Week 5: Bills vs. Rams 7 Games Manningcast ESPN2 Super Bowl LXI 1 Game