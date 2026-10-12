49ers’ Dre Greenlaw ejected from game against Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected during the second quarter of an NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks after delivering a late hit and a helmet-to-helmet headbutt, ESPN Deportes reported. The incident occurred with 6:30 remaining in the first half while the 49ers held a 14-10 lead.

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Linebacker Depth Chart: Rookie Jaden Dugger stepped in for Greenlaw on the weak side, while veteran Luke Gifford took over Dugger’s role on the strong side.

The Incident on the Sideline

The sequence began when Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold scrambled toward his own sideline, gaining five yards before stepping out of bounds. Greenlaw arrived with a late impact just after Darnold crossed the white line. As officials tossed penalty flags for the late hit, Seahawks players swarmed the area. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV confronted Greenlaw, and the two players exchanged words. Greenlaw, still wearing his helmet, leaned forward and struck Jones—who was not wearing a helmet—in the face with his head. Officials dissolved the scuffle and promptly announced Greenlaw’s disqualification.

History of Disciplinary Actions

This ejection marks the third of Greenlaw’s NFL career. He previously received a disqualification for a late hit against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in 2022, and another sideline incident during a 2023 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The latest dismissal follows a heated outing against the Denver Broncos, where Greenlaw shouted repeatedly toward the Denver sideline and head coach Sean Payton during a 49ers victory. The NFL subsequently slapped Greenlaw with an 11,941-dollar fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Dre Greenlaw ejected from the game as he Headbutts #Seahawks player after late hit on Sam Darnold