Manchester City fans waved hundreds of inflatable bananas in the air at Anfield during their Premier League clash against Liverpool as part of a show of defiance. The fixture marked City’s first match since an independent commission ruled that the club had breached a raft of financial rules.

Outside the stadium, merchandise sellers offered flags and scarves displaying Manchester City players alongside the words guilty and cheats according to The Independent. Meanwhile, Liverpool supporters lined the streets around an hour and a half before kick-off, singing that Manchester City were cheating b*****ds and would be going down. Inside the ground, home fans met the visiting players with a chorus of boos and displayed a banner reading a generation of supporters cheated in one corner of the stadium.

Financial Verdict and Club Response

The fixture came after Manchester City were found guilty of 114 of 115 charges of breaching financial regulations, including inflating their revenues by £900m using disguised funding schemes as reported by The Independent. The club face potential penalties up to and including the loss of numerous titles and forced relegation. City have launched an appeal against the verdict and insist they have irrefutable evidence to support their position, while CEO Ferran Soriano released a video stating the case was based on a single false accusation.

Reviving a 1980s Tradition

To counter the hostility and address the ongoing financial scandal, supporters’ group 1894 promoted the use of giant inflatables to bring fun to the game amid conflict with football authorities. Despite the serious allegations and the resulting 3-0 win for Liverpool, fans continue to stand by the club.

Photo: The Independent

Given the circumstances of the appeal, it remains unconfirmed when a final decision regarding the top club’s punishment will be reached.