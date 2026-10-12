Super Astro Luna winning number for October 11, 2026

The Super Astro Luna winning number for the Sunday, October 11, 2026 draw is 9922 with the Acuario zodiac sign, as reported by official channels.

Wagering Rules and Tax Withholding for October Draw

Winning Combination: The October 11 draw yielded 9922 with Acuario, requiring exact sequence and sign matches for the jackpot.

The October 11 draw yielded 9922 with Acuario, requiring exact sequence and sign matches for the jackpot. Betting Framework: Wagering ranges from a $500 minimum per ticket to a $10,000 maximum per bet, with payouts scaling up to 42,000 times the wager.

Wagering ranges from a $500 minimum per ticket to a $10,000 maximum per bet, with payouts scaling up to 42,000 times the wager. Tax and Collection Rules: Winnings exceeding 182 UVT trigger a 20% withholding tax and require bank transfer processing via authorized distributors like SuRed or Super Giros, as outlined by Infobae.

How the Super Astro Luna Draw Operates

Participants select a four-digit number between 0000 and 9999 and pair it with one of twelve zodiac signs: Aries, Tauro, Géminis, Cáncer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Escorpión, Sagitario, Capricornio, Acuario, or Piscis. The game runs daily with adjusted schedules depending on the day of the week. Monday through Friday draws execute at 10:40 p.m., Saturday sessions take place at 10:42 p.m., and Sunday alongside holiday draws close at 8:30 p.m.

Players structure wagers across multiple modalities. A single ticket allows up to four distinct bets, while alternative strategies involve registering one number across all twelve zodiac signs to guarantee coverage.

ASTRO LUNA Result for Sunday, October 11, 2026 SUPER ASTRO 😱💰🚨

Match Category Payout Multiplier 4 Digits + Zodiac Sign 42,000x 3 Digits + Zodiac Sign 1,000x 2 Digits + Zodiac Sign 100x

Prize Tiers and Financial Thresholds

The prize structure scales according to precision of the match. Hitting all four digits plus the correct zodiac sign awards 42,000 times the initial stake. Securing three digits plus the sign multiplies the investment by 1,000, whereas matching two digits plus the sign yields 100 times the wager, according to data outlined by Infobae.

Financial collection protocols vary by threshold. As detailed in reporting by Infobae, prizes below the 182 UVT limit—approximately $8,565,830 Colombian pesos—disburse directly at authorized retail points. Amounts meeting or exceeding this regulatory threshold mandate formal verification through SuRed or Super Giros, with final distribution executed via Banco de Occidente via bank transfer.

Photo: Revista Semana

Required Documents and Claim Deadlines for Winners

All payouts remain subject to mandatory fiscal policies in Colombia. A 20% source retention tax applies automatically to prizes meeting specific regulatory thresholds before beneficiaries receive net funds. Winners must present the original, undamaged ticket alongside an expanded photocopy of their citizenship card and a completed SIPLAFT format.

Claimants operate under a strict one-year statute of limitations. As noted in financial rules governing the lottery, any prize left unclaimed within 365 days from the exact draw date is forfeited permanently.

ASTRO LUNA Sunday, October 11, 2026