Shell Service Stations Roll Out October Fuel Discounts in Chile

As fuel prices climb across the country following adjustments confirmed by ENAP, major service station chains have rolled out aggressive discount schedules for October 2026. Drivers can access promotional rebates ranging from $10 to $200 per liter, alongside cashback offers up to $300, by aligning purchases with specific days, partner banks, and mobile applications.

To cushion these baseline costs, fuel retailers have structured weekly promotions requiring specific digital wallets, credit cards, or institutional memberships.

Weekly Fuel Rebate Structures

Strategic Takeaway 1: Digital payment apps and proprietary station wallets are now the primary gatekeepers for maximum savings, with platforms like Tenpo, Mercado Pago, and Copec Pay unlocking cashback returns up to $300 per liter.

Digital payment apps and proprietary station wallets are now the primary gatekeepers for maximum savings, with platforms like Tenpo, Mercado Pago, and Copec Pay unlocking cashback returns up to $300 per liter. Strategic Takeaway 2: Bank-specific partnerships dictate high-value weekday discounts, led by Scotiabank, Líder Bci, and regional lenders offering substantial rebates on designated days.

Bank-specific partnerships dictate high-value weekday discounts, led by Scotiabank, Líder Bci, and regional lenders offering substantial rebates on designated days. Strategic Takeaway 3: Commercial transport operators, including drivers for Uber, Cabify, and PedidosYa, retain dedicated monthly volume caps and RUT-verified rebates to mitigate operational inflation.

Shell Promotional Calendar and Bank Partnerships

On Mondays, Mercado Pago offers a $50 discount per liter for users paying with account balances, limited to a single transaction per month. Tuesdays feature a $100 rebate per liter for Líder Bci cardholders. Thursdays bring Scotiabank’s tier-dependent discount of up to $200 per liter for Visa and Mastercard credit holders, alongside a dedicated Diesel Day promotion granting $50 off per liter for diesel users who input the code DIESEL50 in the app.

Photo: En Cancha

End-of-week promotions include Friday cashback offers from Tenpo ranging up to $300 per liter based on internal client scoring, which is deposited directly into the user’s account rather than reflected on the physical receipt. Sundays feature $100 per liter discounts for clients utilizing credit cards issued by Banco BICE and Banco Security. Additional daily baseline perks include $30 off per liter for Club Clase A members, $15 off for Mutualidad del Ejército affiliates, and a $50 birthday month discount that stacks directly with Tenpo rewards.

Copec and Aramco Discount Architectures

Copec stations run a parallel discount ecosystem managed through the Copec app. Daily transactions utilizing Copec Pay secure a baseline $10 reduction per liter alongside a 50% bonus on Full Points. Copec partnerships extend to specific financial instruments, including $100 rebates on Mondays for Cencosud Scotiabank Mastercard users and Jumbo Prime subscribers. Tuesdays offer $100 savings via Banco Internacional credit cards, Itaú Legend via app code, and BancoEstado’s Rutpay. Fridays feature significant discounts through Coopeuch, including $200 per liter on credit and $100 on debit lines, while MACHBANK handles Saturday rebates of $100 per liter.

SHELL OIL COMPANY SERVICE STATION WWII "GROUND CREW SERVICE" PROMO FILM 78964

Fuel Type Metropolitan Region Average Price (October 2026) Maximum Available Discount 93 Octanes $1,487 / liter Up to $300 / liter (Tenpo / Prepaid Los Héroes) 95 Octanes $1,561 / liter Up to $300 / liter (Tenpo / Prepaid Los Héroes) 97 Octanes $1,595 / liter Up to $300 / liter (Tenpo / Prepaid Los Héroes) Diesel Market Variable $50 / liter (App Shell via code DIESEL50)

Institutional Prepayments and Commercial Fleet Incentives

Beyond traditional banking alliances, alternative financial products have secured notable market positions for October transactions. Prepaid card provider Los Héroes delivers a prominent $300 discount per liter through the Shell App on Saturdays, alongside a broader $4,000 threshold rebate across national service stations, as reported by Chócale. PedidosYa couriers receive weekly rebates ranging from $10 to $15 per liter, Cabify drivers secure tiered reductions between $15 and $100, and DiDi operators maintain a daily $15 per-liter subsidy.

As these concurrent promotions overlap throughout the month, consumers must verify specific transaction caps, required promotional codes, and digital wallet terms directly within each station’s proprietary mobile application before initiating fuel purchases.