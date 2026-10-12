Malaysia targets deficit with 2027 budget

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the 2027 national budget earlier this week, prioritizing cost-of-living relief, minimum wage hikes, and targeted subsidies while targeting a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 3.3% of GDP ahead of a general election required by early 2028.

Balancing Cost-of-Living Pressures Against Fiscal Targets

The budget proposal aims to ease financial burdens for citizens through higher minimum wages, expanded tax reliefs for the middle class, and increased allocations for education, healthcare, agriculture, and senior citizens. The administration is also extending support to distinct demographic groups including pet owners, persons with disabilities, gig workers, and delivery riders. By addressing daily living expenses, the government seeks to stimulate consumer spending and bolster public support before the upcoming electoral cycle.

At the same time, Putrajaya aims to narrow its budget deficit from 3.6% of gross domestic product in 2026 down to 3.3% in 2027. This leaves fiscal consolidation heavily reliant on robust petroleum revenues, which benefit from crude trading above 100 US dollars per barrel.

Subsidies, Regional Allocations, and Deficit Projections

Malaysia plans to allocate 40,000 million ringgit toward fuel subsidies next year. Market observers warn that this heavy expenditure could strain public coffers if additional spending occurs during the election buildup. Highlighting these risks, the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation projects that the actual budget deficit may hover between 3.6% of GDP rather than hitting the official 3.3% target.

To shore up its political coalition, the federal government also increased financial support for the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, alongside targeted backing for Malay and indigenous commercial enterprises. Independent analysts quoted by the sources caution that while these populist interventions address immediate household pressures, the administration must eventually broaden its revenue base and enhance spending transparency to secure long-term fiscal stability.

Photo: LINE TODAY

Fiscal Indicator 2026 Target / Projection 2027 Budget Target Budget Deficit (% of GDP) 3.6% 3.3% (OCBC projects 3.6%) Allocated Fuel Subsidies — 40,000 Million Ringgit General Election Deadline — Early 2028