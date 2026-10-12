Let them do whatever’: Mohammed Shami breaks silence on continued India snubs

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has dismissed outside criticism regarding his fitness and bowling rhythm as he prepares for Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener against Delhi in Kalyani, stating that his focus remains entirely on domestic performance despite missing out on national selection.

The 36-year-old fast bowler has not featured for India since the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March 2025. National selectors overlooked him once again for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, a squad that instead marked the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a four-year gap.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Ranji Trophy match in Kalyani, Shami addressed the persistent chatter surrounding his physical readiness and international prospects without hesitation.

People perhaps enjoy looking and passing comments more. They say the rhythm isn’t there, that he doesn’t look fit, or whatever else. It doesn’t bother me. I’m on the ground, I’m playing, and I’m playing wherever I’m given a chance. Mohammed Shami, via NDTV Sports

Domestic Dominance and the Battle for an India Recall

Shami has maintained a heavy workload in domestic cricket since returning from a lengthy injury layoff in November 2024. Across the 2025-26 domestic season, he claimed 15 wickets in seven matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took 37 wickets in seven matches as Bengal advanced to the Ranji Trophy semifinals. He also added 16 wickets in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy appearances, bringing his combined domestic tally across those three competitions to 68 wickets in 21 matches.

Photo: NDTV Sports

His red-ball form extended into the 2026-27 domestic calendar, where he claimed seven wickets for East Zone during their victorious Duleep Trophy campaign, a tournament that also marked his 100th first-class appearance. In contrast, his numbers in the Indian Premier League across 2025 and 2026 were more modest, yielding 18 wickets in 22 matches with an economy rate of roughly 10 runs per over.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching on the horizon, Shami’s extensive body of domestic work keeps his name in circulation. He previously finished as the leading wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 wickets in seven matches, which included his historic figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinals.

Ranji Trophy Opening Against Delhi

Shami immediately backed up his words on the pitch at Kalyani, delivering a sharp opening spell against Delhi in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season opener. After Bengal elected to bowl, he utilized the available surface movement to finish the first day with figures of 4/30.

He removed Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Divij Mehra, and Delhi top-scorer Hrithik Shokeen, who had posted 56 runs off 98 balls. Delhi were eventually restricted to 240 runs in 77.3 overs. Shami combined with a pace attack featuring Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, alongside off-spinner Amir Ghani, who claimed three wickets for 45 runs.

Reaction to National Selection and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Recall

The announcement of India’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand brought a surprise recall for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, prompting renewed discussion over whether senior pacers still factor into national plans. Asked about his own continued absence and whether his former bowling partner’s return offered encouragement, Shami made it clear that selection decisions no longer weigh on him.

I have stopped making such comments. It makes no difference to me. Now, whoever wants to do whatever, let them. Mohammed Shami, via NDTV Sports

“A person should keep going on hope alone. Look at the skill he has. It’s not as if he hasn’t been talking to anyone or anything like that. That doesn’t mean you should keep a talent out for a long time. I’m happy for him because this has come after such a long time. He has also delivered performances consistently in the IPL. If someone is working hard, showing their skill and has the potential, why shouldn’t they be playing? Everyone deserves a chance to perform.” Mohammed Shami, via NDTV Sports

With India yet to announce its Test and ODI squads for the remainder of the New Zealand tour, speculation regarding potential national call-ups persists. However, Shami reiterated that his immediate priority remains unchanged.

Photo: Indiatimes

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that’s good for him. But his selection doesn’t concern me. Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match. Mohammed Shami, via Yahoo Sports

My immediate priority remains unchanged, and I will continue to give my best, regardless of whether I get a national call-up or not, as long as the opportunity to perform arises.