Packers Linebacker Zaire Franklin Calls Out Luther Burden After Blowout

Following a 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin criticized Bears receiver Luther Burden III for quitting during the game, as the Packers pulled even with Chicago in the NFC North standings.

Zaire Franklin Calls Out Luther Burden After Lambeau Field

Franklin, a veteran linebacker acquired by Green Bay in the offseason who missed last season’s NFC wild-card playoff loss to Chicago at Soldier Field, did not hold back when addressing Burden’s pregame remarks. Though he did not mention the receiver by name initially, Franklin’s intent was unmistakable.

Packers postgame: Zaire Franklin breaks down the play of the defense vs Bears

Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur Push the Pace Against Chicago

Love finished the game with five completions traveling at least 30 yards in the air, tying Ben Roethlisberger for the most such completions in a single game since ESPN began tracking the metric in 2006. Love also became the first Packers quarterback since Brett Favre in 2003 to record four or more completions of at least 40 yards in a single game. Watson hauled in six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Matthew Golden added six receptions for 123 yards.

Chipper Play at Lambeau and Historical Context in the NFC North

The victory keeps LaFleur undefeated against the Bears in his coaching career, moving his record to 11 wins without a loss against Chicago. The rivalry has intensified since Bears coach Ben Johnson took over the job in 2025 and voiced his enjoyment of beating LaFleur twice a year from his former post as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. After Chicago won two of three meetings last year—including the postseason—Johnson famously exclaimed F— the Packers in the locker room.

Packers Linebacker Zaire Franklin "Tackles For Literacy" Campaign Kicks Off in Green Bay

The win improves Green Bay’s record to 3-2, pulling the Packers even with the Bears in the NFC North division standings. Both squads currently trail the first-place Minnesota Vikings, who sit at 5-0. The division rivals are scheduled to meet again in Chicago on Christmas Day.