Burberry Marks 170 Years with Global Street Style Campaign

Burberry has marked its 170th anniversary with 170: The Anniversary Portraits, a global campaign placing its outerwear across London, Shanghai, New York, and Seoul through 170 individual portraits photographed by Jack Day and filmed by Hector Aponysus.

The Bottom Line

Burberry is celebrating its 170th anniversary with a global project titled 170: The Anniversary Portraits.

The campaign features 170 diverse people across four international cities wearing 10 classic outerwear styles.

The project breaks away from traditional studio settings, documenting the garments worn on the streets of London, Shanghai, New York, and Seoul.

Global Cast and Urban Landscapes

A Burberry coat has always promised more than protection from the elements. Alongside the functional benefits of British weather-resistant apparel, it delivers an inherent flair—picture a collar popped against a shower or the iconic plaid lining momentarily visible in motion.

Marking its 170th year, the brand revisits that lasting concept through an international initiative that showcases its jackets directly in urban environments rather than a studio setting. Captured through Jack Day’s lens and paired with a short film by Hector Aponysus, the series unites 170 individuals throughout New York, London, Shanghai, and Seoul.

Interpreting Classic Outerwear Styles

Each participant in the international project interprets one of 10 outerwear styles in a personal way. Among the global cast is model Chu Wong, who was photographed for Burberry’s milestone anniversary in Shanghai.