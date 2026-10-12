Kasey Lazan Discusses Mrs Doubtfire Tour in Houston

The Broadway National Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire arrives at the Hobby Center in Houston for a 15-show run from October 13 to October 25, 2026, bringing the hit musical comedy adaptation of the popular Robin Williams film to local audiences as part of Theatre Under the Stars’ current season.

The Bottom Line

The Production: The Broadway National Tour stops at Houston’s Hobby Center for 15 performances spanning October 13 through October 25, 2026, under Theatre Under the Stars.

The Broadway National Tour stops at Houston’s Hobby Center for 15 performances spanning October 13 through October 25, 2026, under Theatre Under the Stars. The Cast: Craig Allen Smith stars as Daniel Hillard and Mrs. Doubtfire, alongside Melissa Campbell, Alanis Sophia, Brian Kalinowski, and ensemble member Kasey Lazan.

Craig Allen Smith stars as Daniel Hillard and Mrs. Doubtfire, alongside Melissa Campbell, Alanis Sophia, Brian Kalinowski, and ensemble member Kasey Lazan. The Personal Connection: Ensemble member and assistant dance captain Kasey Lazan finds a deep personal link between the show’s themes of acceptance and the life of her grandmother, 92-year-old Holocaust survivor and author Marion Blumenthal Lazan.

Bringing a Cinematic Legacy to the Houston Stage

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is stepping onto the Houston stage this October. The national tour follows the life of Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor who creates the comical persona of nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in his children’s lives after a messy divorce. The production is a central fixture of Theatre Under the Stars’ 2026-27 season at the Hobby Center.

The touring cast features Craig Allen Smith in the dual role of Daniel Hillard and Mrs. Doubtfire. Melissa Campbell stars as Miranda Hillard, Alanis Sophia appears as Lydia Hillard, and Brian Kalinowski takes on the role of Frank Hillard.

Family Ties and Holocaust Survival Echoed on Tour

Among the touring cast is ensemble member and assistant dance captain Kasey Lazan, who also covers the principal role of Lydia. For Lazan, the musical’s underlying narrative carries a profound personal resonance linked directly to her family history.

“I feel like the themes in Mrs. Doubtfire are exactly what she shares in her talks and in her book,” Lazan told the Jewish Herald-Voice just before the Houston run. “It’s all about accepting others for who they are, seeing people as human beings and just spreading love through all of that. I love that connection between the two.”

Lazan’s grandmother is 92-year-old author and speaker Marion Blumenthal Lazan, a well-known Holocaust survivor who regularly shares her life experiences with school groups and community organizations. Lazan credits her grandmother as her primary role model and the source of her early love for the theater.

“I am so grateful to have such a strong Jewish woman role model in my life, really guiding me through everything,” Lazan said. “She is so supportive of theatre and the arts and everytime I call her she says, ‘I told all my friends about you being on the national tour.’”

Life on the Road and Musical Comedy Mechanics

Lazan grew up in Vero Beach, Florida, and graduated with a degree in musical theater from Temple University in 2024. After moving to New York, she secured her role in Mrs. Doubtfire and has spent more than a year traveling across the United States with the production.

“It’s not always an easy job and the scheduling can be tiring, but once the downbeat of the overture starts, we are all collectively in it and ready to give the audience our best show,” Lazan said. “Audiences are truly loving it and have crazy laughs throughout.”

Production Detail Information Venue The Hobby Center, Houston Run Dates October 13 – October 25, 2026 Presenting Organization Theatre Under the Stars (2026-27 Season) Key Cast Members Craig Allen Smith, Melissa Campbell, Alanis Sophia, Brian Kalinowski, Kasey Lazan

The musical score, written by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, balances high-energy comedy with dramatic moments. Lazan notes that the ensemble drives much of the comedic and musical momentum of the show.

“As soon as there is drama, you are hit with a musical number to bring the vibes up,” Lazan observed, highlighting the transformation scene and the chaotic first dinner preparation as standout moments.

Future Stops and Upcoming Family Milestones

While the tour continues to play to wide-ranging audiences of kids, adults, and grandparents alike, a special milestone awaits later in the season. When the national tour travels to Waterbury, Connecticut, in December, Marion Blumenthal Lazan will finally get to watch her granddaughter perform live on stage for the very first time.

“She hasn’t seen me in any musicals,” Lazan said. “I am really looking forward to that.”