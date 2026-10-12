Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians Open ALCS Tomorrow

The 2026 American League Championship Series opens tomorrow at 7:00 pm CT, matching the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians in a seven-game pennant showdown. Tampa Bay hosts Game 1 at Tropicana Field, tabbing ace Drew Rasmussen to start, while Cleveland makes decisions about pitching rotation following a five-game Division Series.

Rotation Strategies and Rest Advantages

Pitching depth defines both rosters, but the two clubs arrive via vastly different paths. Tampa Bay advanced after swiftly sweeping the New York Yankees in three games, keeping their primary starters fully rested. Rasmussen, who posted a 21.2% K-BB rate and a 43.9% ground ball rate across 30 regular-season starts, takes the ball for Game 1. Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez line up behind him for Games 2 and 3.

Tampa Bay Rays VS Cleveland Guardians MLB ALCS Game 1 Picks Best Bets Predictions & Betting info

Peralta stabilized his season following a mid-year trade to Tampa Bay, pitching to a 3.25 ERA over 55 1/3 frames before tossing 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in the ALDS. Martinez logged 180 regular-season innings with a 3.10 ERA, issuing a 3.6% walk rate that paced qualified American League starters. Meanwhile, Cleveland handles a chaotic five-game ALDS against the Chicago White Sox that featured multiple bullpen deployments and heavy workloads for Parker Messick and Gavin Williams.

Williams tossed 5 2/3 dominant frames with 12 strikeouts in Game 5 yesterday, leaving the Guardians to map out their Game 1 and Game 4 starter slots. Foster Griffin, Joey Cantillo, and Tanner Bibee all logged brief relief appearances during the previous round, positioning Griffin and Cantillo as viable fully-rested options for the series opener.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays | MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF HIGHLIGHTS | MLB on NBC | 7/26/26

Offensive Profiles and Regular-Season Metrics

Regular-season offensive indicators favor the home side, though recent postseason momentum points toward Cleveland. Tampa Bay finished tied for fifth in the majors with a 104 team wRC+, outperforming a Guardians lineup that posted a below-average 97 wRC+. Junior Caminero powered the Rays’ offense with 42 home runs, securing a top-five finish in AL MVP consideration, while Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda each performed 23% to 25% above league average by wRC+.

Cleveland counters with a top tier of qualified hitters featuring Chase DeLauter at a 131 wRC+, Steven Kwan at 114, and Travis Bazzana at 110. José Ramírez gets accustomed to a challenging second half during the regular season before finding his rhythm in the ALDS. The Guardians outhit the Rays during their respective division series, bolstered by a 14.3% walk rate that contrasted sharply with Tampa Bay’s 4.9% walk rate and .255 OBP against the Yankees.

Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Live Score: 2026 ALCS Game 1 Live

Team Regular-Season wRC+ Top Starter ERA Key Offensive Leaders Tampa Bay Rays 104 Drew Rasmussen (2.67) Junior Caminero (42 HR), Chandler Simpson (46 SB) Cleveland Guardians 97 Parker Messick (fWAR 4.9) Chase DeLauter (131 wRC+), Steven Kwan (114 wRC+)

As the series shifts to the diamond, bullpen reliability from arms like Tampa Bay’s Bryan Baker and Kevin Kelly will match up against Cleveland’s late-inning anchors to determine which pitching staff preserves its early-inning leads.

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