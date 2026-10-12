Apelapan notes ICQ usage in 1999 high school class

In a discussion on news.ycombinator.com, online contributors discussed the popularity of vintage instant messaging tools like ICQ and AIM and whether their reach has been exaggerated.

High School Adoption Rates and Dial-Up Constraints in 1999

Reflecting on the late 1990s, one contributor writing under the username apelapan8 noted that while ICQ did not achieve the global ubiquity that platforms like WhatsApp enjoy today, it was deeply embedded in local social circles. In a high school class of roughly 25 students around 1999, an estimated 20 individuals actively used ICQ.

Technical limitations heavily shaped these early online interactions. Because most households relied on standard dial-up connections, users faced strict hardware and utility constraints. Connecting to the internet meant tying up the home telephone line, restricting users to sessions lasting no more than 30 minutes to an hour per day.

Low Technical Barriers for Everyday Users

Despite these barriers, early software adoption required minimal technical literacy. The same contributor observed that operating ICQ demanded very little specialized knowledge, requiring only basic reading comprehension rather than advanced technical skills.

The Spectrum of Early Internet Chat Protocols

The conversation expanded beyond ICQ to encompass other foundational messaging systems of the era. Contributors recalled the sequential rise of AIM and early Jabber-based systems operated by Google that mimicked the interface styles of ICQ and AIM.

Examining the Cultural Footprint of Chat

Addressing the cultural footprint of these applications, user broken-kebab argued that describing these tools as reaching “everybody” exaggerates their actual penetration among the general population of the era. While acknowledging that these platforms enjoyed massive popularity among young people, the discussion highlighted a distinct cultural divide in early network usage.

Mainstream Tools Versus Technical Hobbyist Spaces

Specifically, contributors contrasted the mainstream accessibility of chat clients with concurrent technologies like IRC. While ICQ functioned as an ordinary communication tool for teenagers with basic computer access, IRC retained a reputation as an advanced environment associated more closely with technical hobbyists and hackers.