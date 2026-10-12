John Stamos and Mike Love Address Health Issues at Beach Boys Show

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love returned to the stage on October 10, 2026, performing at the PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio, despite facing health challenges that recently forced the band to cancel or postpone a series of tour dates celebrating the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds, USA Today reported.

The Cincinnati Return on the 60th Anniversary of Good Vibrations

The 85-year-old singer, who remains the sole classic-era member in the current touring lineup, appeared at the Cincinnati venue on the precise 60th anniversary of the release of “Good Vibrations,” Best Classic Bands reported. Before Love took the stage, frequent collaborator John Stamos and his son Christian addressed the audience regarding the frontman’s recent medical struggles.

“He’s been going through some health issues. He’s had to cancel some shows. But he would not miss tonight. We sort of said ‘stay home,’ but he was like, ‘No, I’m going to Cincinnati,’” Stamos told the crowd, according to USA Today. “It’s what he loves the most. He loves the audience. He loves the music. He knows how important it is to all of you. We’re all here to support him and give him as much love as we can.”

The Beach Boys Live 10/10/26

Assisted by Stamos and Christian, Love walked gingerly onto the stage. He remained seated center stage for the duration of the concert, positioned in front of a microphone to contribute backing vocals while Stamos, Christian, and guitarist Brian Eichenberger handled the primary lead vocal duties.

John Stamos Shares Instagram Update on the Frontman’s Fragile Condition

Following the Cincinnati performance, Stamos shared a candid assessment of the situation on Instagram, acknowledging that Love is dealing with serious medical obstacles that have raised questions about his touring future.

My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight.

Stamos added that doctors, family members, and friends all urged Love to step back and prioritize his recovery. Despite those warnings, the singer insisted on performing, stating that he needs the band, the crowd, and his fellow musicians surrounding him to lift him up.

Evaluating the Band’s Touring Lineup Changes

The current tour has been heavily impacted by the advancing age of the group’s veteran personnel. Earlier in 2026, longtime vocalist Bruce Johnston stopped performing with the touring outfit after more than six decades, while Al Jardine has spent recent years touring separately with his own band alongside Brian Wilson.

Photo: bestclassicbands.com

These departures left Love as the final original member actively carrying the band’s live legacy forward. While Love has not publicly detailed the exact nature of his diagnosis, he previously mentioned that the deaths of his sister Maureen and cousin Brian Wilson, compounded by bouts of COVID-19 and bronchitis, placed a heavy emotional and physical burden on him.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his health, Love is scheduled to continue appearances on the current itinerary, with upcoming stops in Nashville, Florida, and Virginia.