Texas Attorney General Opens Investigation Into American Bar Association

The Texas Office of the Attorney General opened an investigation into the American Bar Association on September 30, examining whether law school accreditation requirements unlawfully restrict market competition and inflate student costs.

Impact of ABA Accreditation Inquiry

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an inquiry into whether ABA accreditation rules inflate faculty salaries, impose costly hurdles, and exclude dissenting schools.

The probe targets alleged unconstitutional racial and gender preference requirements enforced during law school admissions and faculty hiring processes.

The investigation follows the January decision by the Texas Supreme Court to end the mandatory requirement for law school graduates to attend an ABA-approved institution before sitting for the Texas bar exam.

Antitrust Scrutiny Focuses on Costs and Accreditation Rules

The Texas Office of the Attorney General launched its inquiry to determine if the American Bar Association uses its accreditation power to suppress competition and drive up tuition expenses for aspiring attorneys. According to a state news release, the investigation scrutinizes whether the organization artificially inflates faculty salaries and burdens educational institutions with expensive compliance mandates. The probe also examines allegations that the entity excludes schools that challenge its institutional viewpoints.

“There must be competition and a fair playing field when it comes to law school accreditation, or else we risk inflated costs for students, unfair restrictions, and illegal discriminatory practices,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated in the announcement. His office intends to examine whether the accreditation process violates antitrust laws by limiting market competition.

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Institutional Response and Separate Accreditation Operations

Representatives for the affected institutions have responded to the sudden regulatory pressure. Christopher Roberts, the executive director of marketing and communications at the University of Texas School of Law, stated in an email that the law school does not anticipate any changes to its current accreditation status.

Meanwhile, an Accreditation Council for Legal Education spokesperson stated that the Council operates independently from the American Bar Association and will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s Office to address their inquiries.

Entity Role in Legal Education Recent Regulatory Action American Bar Association Law school accreditation body Targeted by Texas AG antitrust probe Accreditation Council for Legal Education Separate legal education council Cooperating with Texas Attorney General’s Office UT School of Law Accredited law institution Expects no disruption to accreditation status

Broader Legal and Regulatory Battles

The Texas investigation coincides with multiple national conflicts involving the American Bar Association. In April 2025, the organization filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice regarding funding limits. A federal advisory panel for the U.S. Department of Education declined to reach a decision this September regarding whether the association should maintain its federal recognition as an accreditor.

The Texas Supreme Court dismantled the long-standing rule requiring prospective attorneys to graduate from an ABA-accredited law school to take the Texas bar exam in January.

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