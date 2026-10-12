Narcity Québec reports on Occupation Double star Engie D’Anjou

Engie D’Anjou has emerged as a focal point for viewers of Occupation Double Panama, drawing intense public curiosity as a new contestant entering the reality television houses this October 2026. Narcity Québec reported six key background details about the 24-year-old Amqui native, spanning her career as a Montreal fashion model, her marketing studies, and her unexpected past as a junior drag racer.

The reality TV newcomer immediately sparked comparisons among fans due to her striking resemblance to Marilou Bélanger, an alumnus of OD dans l’Ouest and the older sister of current contestant Billy. Her initial interactions with Billy have faced microscopic scrutiny from dedicated followers of the franchise. Beyond the romantic subplots and ecosystem dynamics of the show, D’Anjou brings a distinct professional and personal background to the current season.

From the Matapédia Valley to Montreal Fashion Runways

Born in Amqui, in the heart of Quebec’s Matapédia region, D’Anjou relocated to Montreal to pursue her professional ambitions. According to her professional profiles, she has maintained a career as a commercial model represented by Folio Management since May 2021. Her portfolio includes print campaigns and promotional work for retail brands such as Chaussures Yellow, Everyday Sunday, Klozet Boutique, and Papi MTL, alongside bridal modeling for designer Sarah Alouache. She has also documented her commercial shoots for clients like Bikini Village and Joy Athletic across digital platforms.

Her academic background bridges creative industries with corporate structure. D’Anjou completed a DEC in administration at the Cégep de Rimouski before advancing to a bachelor’s degree in marketing at the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue between 2022 and 2025. Concurrent with her studies, she accumulated practical business experience in 2024 by serving as a marketing lead for Maison du Design and working part-time as an administrative assistant at Benjy Films.

Global Travel and Accelerated Digital Footprint Growth

D’Anjou’s digital footprint highlights an extensive travel history spanning multiple continents. Her public media profiles document recreational and professional excursions to Curaçao in the Caribbean, Los Cabos in Mexico, Oahu in Hawaii, Paris, and Lake Lugano in Switzerland.

The traditional television exposure effect has driven rapid metric scaling across her social media channels. Prior to her official entry announcement into the reality program, D’Anjou held approximately 7,000 followers on Instagram. That metric expanded past 10,400 followers by October 11, 2026. Simultaneously, her TikTok presence under the handle @gigiedanjou accumulated 5,424 followers and over 106,000 aggregate likes.

Early Experience in Junior Drag Racing

Among her personal background details, D’Anjou maintains an active athletic profile that includes competitive motorsports experience during her youth. She competed as a driver of Junior Dragsters during the Festidrag series events broadcast on Festidrag.tv in 2014, later returning to the sport for a nostalgic appearance in 2023.

Adding another layer to her connection with the production, D’Anjou is the cousin of Martin D’Anjou, the promoter and host of the television series.