Jordan Love Leads Packers Past Bears 31-7

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 31-7 at Lambeau Field in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, powered by quarterback Jordan Love’s 367 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Record-Breaking Passing Attack

Love completed 25 of 31 throws, setting a Packers franchise record for the most passing yards in a game against the Bears at Lambeau Field, surpassing Lynn Dickey’s 1983 mark of 345 yards. He connected on six of eight throws of 20-plus air yards for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Christian Watson caught six passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Matthew Golden added 123 receiving yards on six catches. The performance made Watson and Golden the first Green Bay duo with 120-plus receiving yards in a game since 2016.

We were flowing today. Executed at a really high level. I was proud of everybody. That’s what it looks like when we play to our standard, and we got playmakers making plays down the field, O-line doing a great job, Love said postgame on FOX.

Retooled Offensive Line and Future Outlook

The dominant offensive showing followed adjustments to Green Bay’s offensive line. In the aftermath of a Week 3 home defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers overhauled their line by signing three veterans ahead of Week 4: guard Laken Tomlinson, guard Kevin Zeitler, and guard/tackle Mekhi Becton. Against Chicago, Green Bay used a starting five combination of Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Tomlinson at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Travis Glover at right guard, and Anthony Belton at right tackle. Love recorded a season-high 2.76 average time to throw and faced a pressured rate of just 23.5%.