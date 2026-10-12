France’s High School Students Demand Urgent Investments, Claiming Government’s Delayed Response

As French high school students launched their fourth day of nationwide protests over deteriorating school conditions and contentious educational reforms, international media outlets expressed astonishment at both the intensity of the youth mobilization and the government’s heavy-handed policing tactics.

The demonstrations intensified significantly this week, drawing tens of thousands of participants into the streets. According to figures compiled by PressePapiers, yesterday’s turnout ranged between 266,000 and 450,000 demonstrators nationwide. Students utilized simple improvised barriers such as trash cans and palettes to block access to educational facilities, particularly across Paris, demanding urgent investments in crumbling infrastructure and structural overhauls to the heavily criticized Parcoursup university admissions platform. Following an initial movement on Tuesday that gathered large crowds, the handling of this crisis could influence young people’s trust in institutions and France’s perception internationally.

Students Continue Protests Across France, Demanding Better School Conditions

Infrastructure Deficits and Police Confrontations Draw Global Scrutiny

The friction between the state and the student body quickly attracted widespread commentary from foreign publications. Italy’s daily newspaper Domani highlighted the stark contrast between the grievances voiced by teenagers—ranging from dilapidated classrooms to controversial policing methods—and the administrative distance maintained by the executive branch. PressePapiers noted that foreign coverage expressed particular shock at the deployment of tear gas and stun grenades against minors, while questioning why French youth are revolting in the street, the condition of school facilities and why, and the reasons for the government’s delayed reaction.

Prime Minister’s office largely bypassed direct negotiations, instead directing student representatives to submit their grievances through online forms with the proposition: Merci de transmettre vos revendications en ligne. Voilà ce que le Premier ministre se contente de proposer aux enfants de France, encore sonnés par les gaz lacrymogènes et les grenades assourdissantes ? Following claims that authorities processed over 40,000 digital contributions in a matter of days, the executive promised broad administrative announcements by late October. Yet, these distant timelines failed to appease demonstrators demanding immediate infrastructural funding.

French high school students react to Education Minister’s measures • FRANCE 24 English

Classroom Closures and Shifting Institutional Pressures

The disruption across the nation’s educational landscape proved extensive, with teacher unions joining the student ranks to amplify the pressure. While the Ministry of Education maintained that 94 percent of high schools remained open, official statistics confirmed that 224 institutions faced total closures while 151 experienced partial disruptions.

Mobilization Metric Reported Figure Total Nationwide Turnout (Estimated) 266,000 – 450,000 demonstrators Fully Closed High Schools 224 institutions Partially Closed High Schools 151 institutions Processed Digital Submissions Over 40,000 contributions

Budgetary constraints continue to limit the government’s capacity to deliver immediate structural renovations, leaving local authorities to manage escalating campus tensions. With teacher unions and student organizations formalizing alliances, the movement shows no signs of dissipating ahead of the announced October 17 mobilization date.

Mass protests across France as school students demand better conditions | AFP

As the government attempts to balance fiscal restraint with public safety demands, the looming prospect of a total institutional shutdown on October 17 raises pressing questions regarding the long-term stability of civil order.

Unresolved Institutional Questions

The situation continues to question the management of youth and public order in France, leaving open whether the executive will address the core demands.

Paris Student Protests LIVE: High School Blockades Continue as Students Demand Better Conditions