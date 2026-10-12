North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Monday, marking Pyongyang’s fourth weapons test in a month. South Korea’s military reported that one projectile traveled more than 900 kilometers, while Japan confirmed at least two missiles landed outside its exclusive economic zone amid rising regional tensions.

The launches occurred at around 9:20 a.m. local time from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Military officials stated that the ballistic missiles appeared to be of different types.

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles: Seoul

Japan’s Defense Ministry tracked the trajectory of the morning launches. The first missile reached a maximum altitude of 20 kilometers after traveling roughly 220 kilometers, while a second missile flew past 910 kilometers at an altitude of 70 kilometers. Both weapons splashed down in the Sea of Japan outside the country’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, with the prime minister’s office reporting no resulting damage to vessels or infrastructure.

Seoul Condemns UN Resolution Breaches While Pyongyang Demonstrates Capabilities

South Korea’s presidential National Security Office swiftly convened an emergency meeting following the projectile launches. Officials condemned the action as a direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, demanding an immediate halt to the weapons testing.

Photo: Aljazeera

Monday’s missile launch appears to be a show of force in response to the successful test launch of our hypersonic missile, as well as an intentional demonstration of missile capabilities. Jang Do-young, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

North Korea has spent the past month accelerating its own strategic developments. Leader Kim Jong Un previously supervised an October 3 test of what state media described as an intermediate-range hypersonic missile engineered specifically to penetrate missile defense networks maintained by South Korea and Japan. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, noted that the launch served as a test of an intermediate-range strategic missile.

Analysts Weigh Strategy Behind the Frequency of Recent Launches

With more than 10 missile tests conducted over the course of the year, North Korea’s recent cadence points to a deliberate political calculation. Song Seong-jong, a professor at Daejeon University and former South Korean Defence Ministry official, noted that the accelerated testing schedule is designed to maximize North Korea’s leverage ahead of potential high-level diplomacy.

Seoul Says North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles Toward East Coast | Dawn News English

They definitely need to raise the value of their status before meeting Trump. Song Seong-jong, professor at Daejeon University and former South Korean Defence Ministry official