Tom Cruise Wears Mask as Olympia and Hera Win CMLL Titles

In a recent snapshot of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) action, Hollywood star Tom Cruise stepped into the world of lucha libre by putting on a mask during a promotional tour interview for the film Digger with Atlantis Jr., while tributes and high-flying maneuvers highlighted a busy stretch for the Mexican promotion as championship gold shifted hands and international crossover appearances took shape.

Cruise connected with the sport while promoting his film Digger, sitting down for an interview with Atlantis Jr. During the promotional appearance, the actor donned a traditional luchador mask and expressed his appreciation for the athletic demands and skills required of performers inside the ring.

CMLL – OLYMPIA – HERA VS PERSEPHONE – REYNA ISIS / ARENA MÉXICO / 09-10-26

In-Ring Competition Delivered Notable Highlights

In-ring competition delivered notable highlights across recent CMLL cards, featuring high-risk moves such as Kira leaping off the stage for a flying crossbody and a Spanish Fly executed off an opponent’s shoulders.

The tag team division saw a major shift when Olympia and Hera dethroned Skadi and Kira, bringing an end to the former champions’ 931-day reign with the Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship. The decisive victory featured a highlight reel of teamwork, capped off when Olympia muscled up for a Samoan drop on Skadi before she and Hera hoisted Kira to toss her onto Skadi for two simultaneous splashes.

CMLL – CAMPEONATO NACIONAL FEMENIL / SKADI – KIRA (C) VS HERA – OLYMPIA (R)/ARENA MÉXICO/25-09-26

Olympia punched her ticket to the honorary championship match by winning the first qualifier, an elimination bout that came down to her pinning Zeuxis. Skadi secured her spot in the match by winning the second eliminator qualifier over Tessa Blanchard.

Upcoming International Crossover

Looking ahead to the upcoming October 16 card, Persephone is scheduled to bring Dr. Britt Baker DMD into the CMLL fold for the Friday night show. While the appearance is confirmed, Persephone’s specific match for the event has not yet been announced.