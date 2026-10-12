KICCE study shows reduced hours improve work-life balance for parents

Working parents achieve significantly better work-life balance through reduced working hours rather than flexible scheduling or remote work options, according to a study published by the Institut coréen de la prise en charge et de l’éducation des enfants (KICCE). The research, based on a survey of 721 salaried parents conducted in 2024, reveals that formal hours reductions deliver measurable gains in daily family time that alternative workplace arrangements fail to match.

The Bottom Line

Direct Time Gains: Employees utilizing parental working-hour reductions spent 47 minutes more per day with their children than non-users.

Employees utilizing parental working-hour reductions spent 47 minutes more per day with their children than non-users. The Flexibility Gap: Remote work and staggered shift schedules showed no statistically significant impact on actual time spent with children.

Remote work and staggered shift schedules showed no statistically significant impact on actual time spent with children. Policy Implications: Researchers recommend lowering the financial barriers of reduced-hour frameworks to drive broader adoption among salaried households.

Quantifying the Parent-Time Deficit in Salaried Households

The KICCE data shows a persistent friction point between modern employment demands and domestic expectations. Across the 721 surveyed salaried parents, respondents reported an average desired daily childcare duration of 4.62 hours. In practice, however, actual time spent hovered at 3.94 hours, leaving a daily deficit of approximately 41 minutes.

When examined through the lens of specific workplace accommodations, the data separates policies that merely relocate work from those that cut its duration. Parents using formal hours-reduction policies bridged this gap effectively. They not only surpassed non-beneficiaries by logging 47 minutes more with their children daily, but their self-reported ideal time targets also exceeded those of non-participants by 38 minutes.

Contrasting Workplace Flexibility With Reduced Hours

Modern corporate benefits frequently lean toward spatial and temporal flexibility. Yet the study shows these mechanisms do not automatically translate into domestic presence. Staggered commuting hours and remote work policies produced no statistically significant shifts in the actual minutes parents spent with their children.

Workplace Accommodation Type Childcare Time Impact vs. Non-Users Work-Life Balance Score Variance Reduced Working Hours +47 minutes daily +0.276 points (out of 5) Flexible Location (Remote Work) No statistical significance +0.253 points (out of 5) Flexible Timing (Staggered Shifts) No statistical significance No statistical significance

While remote work formats lifted overall satisfaction regarding work-life balance by 0.253 points on a five-point scale, they failed to generate the tangible hours required to close the family time deficit. By contrast, reduced working hours drove both an increase in actual childcare time and a higher satisfaction score, which climbed by 0.276 points compared to control groups.

Policy Recommendations for Corporate Compensation Structures

The study concludes that addressing the parent-time deficit requires structural labor adjustments rather than superficial schedule modifications. Because reduced hours often carry immediate compensation penalties, researchers emphasized that increasing uptake depends on policy measures designed to mitigate income loss.

As human resource departments evaluate retention strategies and parental support frameworks, the KICCE findings indicate that cutting total operational hours yields a more direct impact on family stability than permitting remote locations or flexible shifts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.