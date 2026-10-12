Axelle Red recalls Michael Jackson’s Memphis studio visit with Isaac Hayes, Lisa Marie Presley, and Elvis Presley’s personal cook

Belgian singer-songwriter Axelle Red shared the story of a recording session in Memphis, where she crossed paths with pop icon Michael Jackson, soul legend Isaac Hayes, and Lisa Marie Presley.

The encounter unfolded while Red was working alongside Hayes in a Memphis studio to record a French-language duet for her own upcoming album. Amidst the recording process, Hayes interrupted the room with a surprising announcement.

An Unannounced Visit in Memphis

Hayes informed the studio crew that Michael Jackson was set to arrive at any moment. He specifically instructed Red to tell all the musicians to extinguish their cigarettes immediately, noting that Jackson was intensely sensitive to smoke.

"Arrêtez de fumer, Michael Jackson arrive !" — L'anecdote folle d'Axelle Red – Nostalgie Vinyle Club

Moments later, the room hosted a convergence of music royalty: Isaac Hayes, Michael Jackson, and Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley. At the time, media scrutiny surrounding Jackson was notably harsh and unrelenting. Away from the intense public glare, Red struck up a straightforward conversation with Jackson, expressing how deeply his artistry inspired her.

Sharing Music Far from the Spotlight

Hayes introduced Red as a close friend and a major artist in France, helping bridge the gap. Jackson, put at ease by the warm introduction, listened attentively to the track Red and Hayes had just recorded.

The surreal atmosphere extended into the following day when Lisa Marie Presley returned to the studio bearing a delivery of fried chicken prepared directly by Elvis Presley’s personal cook. Despite the magnitude of the icons in the room, Red deliberately chose not to ask for photographs, opting instead to preserve the genuine human respect and privacy of the moment.