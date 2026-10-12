FPT Expands European Automotive Software Footprint with Nippon Seiki Poland Deal

Vietnam-headquartered FPT is expanding its automotive software footprint in Europe by absorbing Nippon Seiki’s Poland software team into FPT Poland. The strategic move addresses mounting pressure on automakers to balance rising software demands with strict engineering costs, regulatory compliance, and complex vehicle architectures.

The Best-Shore Engineering Model in Motion

Automotive software development is undergoing a structural shift. Minh Ta Tran, FPT Automotive SEVP, FPT Poland CEO, and FPT Software VP at FPT Corporation, noted that cost pressure is fundamentally altering how European original equipment manufacturers think about software engineering. A few years ago, many OEMs remained cautious about moving safety-critical or complex software offshore. Today, growing software content in vehicles alongside shrinking development budgets makes globally distributed engineering models a necessity.

India remains a major offshore hub, but Vietnam is emerging as a powerful alternative. The country offers a large software talent pool, competitive cost structures, and rapidly expanding automotive engineering capabilities.

Pure offshore execution fails when dealing with high-complexity automotive projects. These initiatives demand constant alignment with customers, deep comprehension of vehicle programs, and rapid response times at factories, test benches, and labs. FPT addresses this through a best-shore approach. This model combines onsite resources located close to the customer, nearshore teams across Europe for maximum responsiveness, and offshore teams in Asia for cost efficiency and scale.

Preserving Domain Knowledge During the Nippon Seiki Transition

Integrating Nippon Seiki’s Poland software team into FPT Poland goes beyond a standard resource acquisition. The primary objective centers on protecting project continuity, maintaining established customer relationships, retaining vital domain knowledge, and keeping ongoing development programs running without disruption.

FPT plans to use this experienced engineering organization to speed up growth across the European automotive software market. Poland provides local expertise, customer proximity, and direct access to the wider European automotive ecosystem. Meanwhile, FPT supplies global scale, standardized methodologies, and delivery flexibility.

Internal Development Versus Technology Partnerships

Automakers are selectively bringing software capabilities in-house to protect product strategy, brand identity, and vehicle architecture. OEMs cannot build everything independently without falling behind.

Collaborating with technology partners accelerates platform engineering, software integration, testing, validation, cybersecurity, and large-scale delivery. FPT positions itself in this ecosystem by combining automotive domain expertise with global engineering scale. This allows internal OEM teams to concentrate heavily on what differentiates them most: vehicle dynamics, safety, quality, and core brand identity.

Architectural Shifts and Regional Talent Challenges

The industry is transitioning rapidly away from fragmented, ECU-based development toward centralized computing platforms and zonal control systems. Consequently, building isolated skills in AUTOSAR, ADAS, functional safety, or cybersecurity is no longer enough.

The hardest engineering capability to scale involves connecting multiple disciplines across embedded software, automotive middleware, cloud-native practices, vehicle networks, safety, cybersecurity, over-the-air updates, and platform engineering. Talent shortages vary by region. Europe holds deep domain expertise and automotive system knowledge but faces a shortage of scalable software-platform talent. Asia possesses a large engineering talent pool but needs more professionals with end-to-end software-defined vehicle architecture experience and global automotive program exposure.

Regulatory Compliance as a Core Architectural Requirement

Regulations dictate modern software architecture. In Europe, UN R155 and UN R156 mandate rigorous cybersecurity and software update management throughout a vehicle’s entire lifecycle. Asia maintains distinct data, privacy, and localization requirements.

Automakers require a common, modular software foundation capable of supporting market-specific compliance and feature requirements without fracturing the core platform. While development activities distribute across global regions, architectural governance remains strictly centralized.

Strategic Focus for Europe’s Mobility Future

FPT aims to establish Poland as a strategic automotive hub in Europe to draw closer to clients and expand its role across the value chain. Initial priorities focus heavily on Cockpit Domain capabilities. Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems across Europe also drives plans to expand local competencies before extending further into connected vehicles and cybersecurity.