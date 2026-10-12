Fire destroys Paris oldest market in overnight blaze

“The market was completely destroyed,” Lieutenant Colonel Pierre de Bouvier told reporters on site in the early hours of the morning, describing the devastating overnight blaze that reduced Paris’s oldest covered food market to ash and twisted metal.

The historical Marché Couvert des Enfants Rouges in the historic Marais district burned down during the night from Sunday to Monday, October 12, 2026. Authorities confirmed that the famous street food venue, which has stood since 1615, suffered catastrophic structural damage.

History of the Marché Couvert des Enfants Rouges

Operating for more than four centuries, the market is a foundational piece of Parisian culinary and architectural history. Established during the reign of Louis XIII in 1615, the venue earned its unusual moniker from the red-clad outfits worn by orphans living at a nearby hospital until 1772. Over the generations, the site evolved from a local neighborhood provisioning hub into a vibrant, multicultural street food destination.

Photo: euronews.com

Global recognition followed that long history. Food & Wine ranked the market fifth worldwide for street food this year, placing it just behind renowned culinary hotspots in London, Bangkok, the French city of Lyon, and Mexico City. That international acclaim made it a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike, packing its narrow aisles with vendors serving diverse global cuisines.

Firefighting Efforts and Structural Damage

Emergency responders rushed to the scene in the early hours as flames engulfed the sprawling interior. According to field reports detailed by France 24, one firefighter sustained light injuries while battling the inferno. The blaze prompted significant concern given the dense urban layout of the historic Marais quarter.

Photo: france24.com

However, swift intervention by Paris emergency crews prevented a wider neighborhood disaster. Ariel Weil, the mayor of the central Paris district, expressed immense relief that the fire was brought under control before it could jump to adjacent blocks. “The worst has been avoided,” Weil told reporters, confirming that no neighboring buildings had been affected by the flames.

With the metal framework partially collapsed and the interior completely gutted, investigators have yet to release an official cause for the overnight disaster. As dawn broke over the Marais, the immediate task shifted from containment to securing the unstable ruins of a centuries-old Parisian institution.