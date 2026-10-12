Physics Professor Jim Choyke Celebrates 100th Birthday in Pittsburgh

Jim Choyke, an emeritus professor of physics at the University of Pittsburgh and the co-discoverer of silicon carbide’s semiconductor properties, celebrated his 100th birthday in July 2026. Living in Pittsburgh, he continues to walk to his Allen Hall office, drive, and work, attributing his longevity to whole foods, minimal stress, and daily physical activity.

Jim Choyke and a Century of Physics in Pittsburgh

Born into a family that immigrated to America to escape the Holocaust in 1934, Jim Choyke moved to Pittsburgh when he was 26 years old to work for the Westinghouse Research Laboratory. Later establishing himself at the University of Pittsburgh, he became widely known as a father of silicon carbide for his foundational work on the semiconductor material. He still maintains an active office in Allen Hall on the university’s Oakland campus.

He remains free of chronic illnesses, still drives his own car, and continues to mentor students and converse with academic colleagues.

Daily Habits and Longevity Science

Researchers studying extreme longevity have taken note of Choyke’s daily routines. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist specializing in longevity and co-director of the Health Transformation Institute at Penn Medicine, described him as an extreme outlier. While noting that genetics account for about half of a person’s risk regarding lifespan and health span, Emanuel pointed out that Choyke has actively managed his behaviors to maximize his physical well-being.

Photo: Post Gazette

Alongside genetic factors, Choyke maintains strict dietary and exercise habits.

His meals emphasize whole foods, starting regularly with slow-cooked oatmeal made with skim milk, fruit, and three scoops of nonfat Greek yogurt. Demonstrating the precise mindset of a physicist, he noted during an interview that he had eaten exactly 22 grapes, six prunes, and one apple for breakfast.

In physics, it’s a measuring science, so we don’t fool around.

For physical activity, Choyke performs an hour of sit-to-stand exercises from a chair daily and spends about 20 minutes once a week on an indoor stationary bike.

Mental Engagement and Academic Dedication

I worked seven days a week, but I would never say, 'I don’t have time for you.' My idea was, I work seven days a week, but I always make time to talk to people.

Researchers studying superagers—such as Sandra Weintraub, a clinical neuropsychologist and professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine who coined the term—continue to examine how lifelong mental engagement and cognitive activity help protect aging brains against memory loss and disease.