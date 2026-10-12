Pitt physics professor Wolfgang Justus Choyke maintains health at 100

Wolfgang Justus “Jim” Choyke, a physics and astronomy emeritus professor at the University of Pittsburgh who turned 100 in July, maintains his health through a precise diet, daily sit-to-stand exercises, and active workplace engagement, according to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report published in October 2026.

From Westinghouse Research to Allen Hall

Choyke moved to Pittsburgh at age 26 to work for Westinghouse Research Laboratory. He eventually transitioned to the University of Pittsburgh, where his office remains in Allen Hall in Oakland. Reaching a century of life was not a planned milestone, but rather the cumulative result of lifelong habits. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist specializing in longevity and co-director of the Health Transformation Institute at Penn Medicine, noted the rarity of Choyke’s physical condition. “This guy’s an extreme outlier, as rare as can be,” Emanuel said, adding that “most centenarians, and even people in their 90s, can barely walk.” Choyke routinely walks up the three flights of stairs to his Pitt office using only a cane. He still drives and exhibits no chronic illnesses. Genetic factors dictate roughly half of a person’s risk regarding health span and lifespan, according to Emanuel, who headed the National Institutes of Health bioethics department and served as a White House health policy special adviser from 2009-11.

The Physics of Breakfast and Daily Nutrition

Choyke manages his diet with analytical precision, echoing his background in experimental physics. During an interview at his campus office, he detailed his daily meal structure. Breakfast regularly features slow-cooked oatmeal prepared with skim milk, accompanied by fruit and three scoops of nonfat Greek yogurt. On the day of the interview, he documented his exact intake: precisely 22 grapes, six prunes, and one apple. “In physics, it’s a measuring science, so we don’t fool around,” Choyke explained.

Emanuel evaluated the meal as “a very good” start rich in fiber, antioxidants, and protein. Sunday mornings bring homemade waffles. Lunches alternate proteins served on multigrain bread, such as bread with anchovy paste and vegan butter, or gouda and turkey paired with sliced carrots. Recent dinners included chicken matzo ball soup, marinated chicken with spinach and macaroni accompanied by apricot compote, and boiled Italian sausages in a brioche hot dog roll with sauerkraut and Heinz ketchup. Dessert typically consists of fresh pineapple, peaches, or pears. Peter Choyke noted his father consumes no excess items outside of occasional Whole Foods pie, completely avoiding alcohol, tobacco, soda, and ultraprocessed foods.

Stationary Bikes and Sit-to-Stand Regimens

Physical activity remains a core component of Choyke’s daily routine, though his methods have shifted over time. In earlier years, including around age 80, he maintained a regimen of one hour daily on an indoor stationary bike. At 100 years old, he limits stationary cycling to approximately 20 minutes once a week. To maintain functional strength, he performs an hour of sit-to-stand exercises from a chair every day.

Ongoing longitudinal investigations into cognitive maintenance among individuals past age 80 are directed by Sandra Weintraub, a Feinberg School of Medicine professor of psychiatry and psychology and clinical neuropsychologist at Northwestern University who originated the expression “superager.” While population-based research consistently shows that exercise confers survival advantages, Weintraub’s findings indicate that psychological and social factors play roles in preserving memory and cognitive function.

Infinite Optimism and Never Retiring

Cognitive longevity requires active social engagement and mental stimulation. Alice Choyke, a research professor of bioarchaeology in Hungary and daughter of Jim Choyke, pointed to her father’s “infinite optimism” and ongoing engagement with global affairs, history, politics, and family genealogy as key drivers of his longevity. The family immigrated to America in 1934 to escape the Holocaust, and Choyke’s sister and cousin both lived to age 99 while remaining mentally intact until death.

Choyke has never retired from the University of Pittsburgh. Throughout his career, he worked seven-day weeks while actively mitigating stress by avoiding strict deadlines. He prioritized human interaction over administrative rigidity. “I worked seven days a week, but I would never say, ‘I don’t have time for you,'” Choyke said. “My idea was, I work seven days a week, but I always make time to talk to people.” Emanuel emphasized that while Choyke benefits from a strong genetic foundation, his intentional behavioral choices have successfully maximized that biological endowment.