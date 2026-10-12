Corinthians Appoints Clarence Seedorf As Head Coach

Former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf has been appointed as the new head coach of Corinthians, returning to Brazilian football on a contract running until the end of 2027. The appointment unites Seedorf with compatriot Memphis Depay, who plays for the São Paulo club.

Corinthians brought in the former midfielder to replace Fernando Diniz. The club acted following a series of disappointing results that prompted management to part ways with the previous manager earlier in the week. Seedorf’s arrival marks his return to the managerial dugout after an absence of several years.

The Coaching Shortlist at Corinthians

Before appointing the Dutch legend, club leadership evaluated a shortlist containing six potential managers. Alongside Seedorf, the candidate pool featured Ramón Díaz, Sebastián Beccacece, Fábio Carille, and Sylvinho. Ultimately, club officials selected the former midfielder to take over the São Paulo powerhouse.

Familiar Ground in São Paulo

For Seedorf, the move represents a distinct return to familiar territory. As a professional player, he concluded his playing career with Botafogo in Brazil. He will now work directly with his compatriot Memphis Depay, alongside Zakaria Labyad, within the Corinthians squad.

A Storied Playing Career and Varied Managerial Path

While Seedorf achieved elite status as a player—winning the Champions League across three different clubs with Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan—his coaching journey has taken a different trajectory. Past managerial stints included brief tenures at AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruña, as well as a period in charge of the Cameroon national team. His most recent role before this appointment was serving as an advisor at Esteghlal FC in Iran.